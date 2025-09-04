Savea will become the 15th All Black to bring up 100 tests, two weeks after Codie Taylor reached the milestone in the defeat to Argentina.

Savea made his debut in 2016 against Wales, having previously represented New Zealand in the Under-20s and sevens sides. He has played against South Africa on 15 previous occasions, including as All Blacks captain in the 100th test against the Springboks in 2021.

Preston is set to become the All Blacks’ eighth debutant this year if he comes off the bench on Saturday night. It has been a rapid rise up the rugby ranks for the 25-year-old halfback, having made his NPC debut for Wellington in 2023 and becoming their top try-scorer in 2024, then making his Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Crusaders this year, scoring a hat-trick of tries on debut.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson paid tribute to both players and said Savea and Preston are representative of the mix of experience and exciting new talent in the wider 23-man squad.

“Ardie embodies everything that makes an All Black. He brings an extraordinary level of passion, leadership and mana every time he pulls on the jersey. We will honour his milestone with a performance that reflects not just his quality on the field, but the example he sets every day.

“Ardie is one of three centurions in the match-day 23 to play South Africa, while Kyle Preston is joined by three other players who have debuted for the All Blacks this year. As with all of our debutants, we know that Kyle will rise to the challenge in the black jersey. He is a skilful player who has proven his ability to drive a game and make smart decisions in pressure moments.”

Adding power to the reserves are Tyrel Lomax and Du’Plessis Kirifi, who rejoin the 23 this week.

All Blacks squad to face the Springboks

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett (Captain), 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Simon Parker, 7. Ardie Savea (Vice-Captain), 8. Wallace Sititi, 9. Finlay Christie, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, (Vice-Captain), 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Emoni Narawa, 15. Will Jordan.

Substitutes: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Tyrel Lomax, 19. Fabian Holland, 20. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21. Kyle Preston, 22. Quinn Tupaea, 23. Damian McKenzie.