Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

All Blacks v South Africa: Ardie Savea to play 100th test, no return for Leicester Fainga’anuku at Eden Park

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The All Blacks' Eden Park record faces its biggest test as the Springboks threaten their 50-match unbeaten record at the stadium this weekend. Video / Alyse Wright
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Scott Robertson has made a number of key changes to the All Blacks side to face the Springboks on Saturday at Eden Pak, with Ardie Savea named to play his 100th test.

Winger Sevu Reece has been dropped from the squad for Emoni Narawa, while Wallace Sititi comes into the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save