The 25-year-old, who returned to New Zealand in July after spending 18 months with French club Toulon, wasn’t due to be eligible for the All Blacks until the end-of-year tour.

But an injury to Timoci Tavatavanawai paved the way for All Blacks coach Scott Robertson to seek permission to call up Fainga’anuku, and now two big questions have arisen.

The first pertains to the issue of selecting the back three to play South Africa this Saturday and whether Fainga’anuku should be thrust straight into the starting team at the expense of either Sevu Reece or Rieko Ioane.

For some, that may be seen as fast-tracking gone mad. How could Fainga’anuku start the week ineligible and end it playing against the Springboks at Eden Park in what is one of the most significant tests of the past five years?

But the counter, as Robertson himself said this week, is that Fainga’anuku is eligible and available for selection just like every other squad member.

There is no caveat attached to Fainga’anuku’s eligibility conditions – and he’s been called up because the selectors believe he brings a potent mix of power running, deft handling, astute decision-making and explosive defence.

They also believe Fainga’anuku has a proven ability as a kick-chaser and accurate operator in the backfield – skill sets the All Blacks desperately need to inject into their mix, given the importance of being able to diffuse the Springboks’ kicking game.

For Robertson, the situation is simple – he’ll pick Fainga’anuku if he thinks it will enhance the All Blacks’ prospects of winning at Eden Park.

This is hardly unusual or even noteworthy – All Blacks coach makes a judgment call on selection.

This is the notion by which coaches live every day, and it forms the key tenet of the agreement into which Robertson has entered with his employer – that he will be trusted and licensed to make decisions that he feels are best for the team.

In return, he accepts he’ll be judged on the results he produces, and this brings into play the other question hanging over Fainga’anuku’s recall – which is whether it will lead to a long-term change in NZR’s eligibility policy.

Clearly, NZR does not support the idea that Fainga’anuku could spend 18 months in France, come home, play a few games for Tasman and then find himself playing for the All Blacks.

If it did, why was Fainga’unuku initially considered ineligible for the Rugby Championship after he signed his two-year contract with NZR?

Fainga’anuku had recommitted to NZR, locked himself into being here for the next World Cup, and yet had to play an NPC campaign before Robertson could pick him.

Now why was that? Did NZR not trust Robertson to make a judgment call on whether Fainga’anuku was ready to play test rugby immediately upon his return?

Why not declare Fainga’anuku to be immediately eligible and trust Robertson to make the call about when or whether to select him?

For NZR to impose this eligibility hiatus on players who have signed contracts to play in domestic competitions – which is the same fate Richie Mo’unga will endure next year when he returns from Japan – breaks the fundamental dynamic of the head coach having absolute freedom to select the players he deems to be the best.

Robertson’s tenure will be defined by the decisions he makes, so he at least deserves the freedom to make his selection choices without the imposition of arbitrary barriers being erected by his employer.

It makes no sense for NZR to make players who return from overseas stints serve what could be said to be a two-month penance of having to play in the NPC before they can be picked by the All Blacks.

The rationale for doing so feels like a legacy from a different age when the national body seemed to be afflicted with spite and pettiness whenever anyone disappeared offshore – best typified by the extraordinary reaction to Graham Henry’s appointment as head coach of Wales in 1998, with a new rule that anyone who had served overseas would be ineligible to be head coach of the All Blacks.

NZR had to eventually ditch that rule, but it’s never quite managed to lose the judgy tone and sneering accusations of disloyalty whenever young players such as Fainga’anuku, Charles Piutau and Luke McAlister have spurned offers to stay in New Zealand to head offshore.

It’s fair enough to persevere with the policy of not allowing players based offshore to be picked by the All Blacks, but delaying eligibility to those who have signed and come home feels like a power play by NZR to needlessly punish individuals for making career choices as professional sportsmen.

And ultimately, this delayed eligibility clause puts selection in the hands of the NZR board and not the All Blacks head coach – an entirely nonsensical outcome riddled with conflict, because it is the board which determines whether Robertson stays in his job or not.

Gregor Paul is one of New Zealand’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He has won multiple awards for journalism and written several books about sport.