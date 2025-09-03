Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

All Blacks v South Africa: Leicester Fainga’anuku’s rapid return raises eligibility questions - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Rugby Analyst Gregor Paul on the Eden Park test between the All Blacks and the Springboks.
Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
Learn more
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • Leicester Fainga’anuku has been fast-tracked into the All Blacks squad to address their back-three issues.
  • Coach Scott Robertson sought approval after Timoci Tavatavanawai’s injury, raising questions about Fainga’anuku’s immediate inclusion.
  • The situation highlights potential conflicts in New Zealand Rugby’s eligibility policy for returning overseas players.

It was apparent by the 80th minute of the All Blacks’ 29-23 loss to Argentina that they had a problem with their back-three set-up.

And this week, after it was confirmed that Leicester Fainga’anuku had been granted New Zealand Rugby board approval to be called into the squad,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save