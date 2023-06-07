Leicester Fainga’anuku. Photosport

All Blacks winger Leicester Fainga’anuku has opened up about his decision to sign with French club Toulon.

Fainga’anuku has signed an 18-month contract with the Top 14 side, joining them after the Rugby World Cup.

The 23-year-old said the move away from New Zealand “ticked a lot of boxes” both on and off the field.

“I feel like I’ve achieved a lot playing in New Zealand, and I cherish those accomplishments as some of the proudest moments in my life so far,” Fainga’anuku said.

“But there’s so much you can experience with what this game offers, and I want to maximise those opportunities while I’m fit and healthy.”

Fainga’anuku made his All Blacks debut last year against Ireland.

He said the move to Toulon was an opportunity to “throw myself in the deep end, be vulnerable and be challenged”.

“It’s super exciting for me to face a whole new environment, a new competition and a different style of footy,” he said.

“I’m excited about the atmosphere over there, the challenge to be playing new opposition, to win titles with Toulon and add some new silver to my cabinet.

“Plus, off the field, I get to experience the beautiful French lifestyle, and get the opportunity to explore the cultures of Europe.”