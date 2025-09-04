The focal point of the team Robertson has entrusted to defend the All Blacks’ 31-year, 50-match unbeaten Eden Park record is Simon Parker’s second test start – this time switching from No 8 to blindside where he was destined to find a home.

Simon Parker lines up between Fabian Holland (left) and Samisoni Taukei’aho in an All Blacks training session. Photo / SmartFrame

Wallace Sititi, having completed his comeback off the bench in the Buenos Aires defeat, is a certain starter at No 8 in any team.

Sititi shone in his maiden test start in Cape Town last year with a performance that marked the beginning of his rapid rise to global prominence. His starting return this weekend gives the All Blacks forward pack a dynamic, attacking edge, with his ball carrying and breath of skill enough to evoke nerves from the world’s best defence.

Parker remains unproven at test level but his workrate, thirst for contact, size at the lineout and heavy shoulders leave the All Blacks confident he is the prototype they must embrace to meet the Boks physical onslaught head on.

The other side to Parker’s inclusion is it allows Tupou Vaa’i to return to his favoured locking role where he was among the All Blacks best last year.

Vaa’i’s switch to blindside had its supporters but he lacks speed for the role. Compared with the heights he hit last year, his influence has diminished this season.

“We knew Simon was going to be six for us at some stage this year,” Robertson said. “With his fitness in the test last week, it’s allowed us to put Tupou Vaa’i back to lock. He played extremely well in that position against South Africa last year. He was excited to put his head between two props. He’s one of our best scrummagers.”

With Patrick Tuipulotu absent through injury, Fabain Holland fills his breach on an All Blacks bench stacked with size, including heavy set front rowers Tamaiti Williams, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Tyrel Lomax, to counter the notorious Boks bomb squad.

For all the talk of the high ball contest that awaits, collisions are the first and last point of call to determine All Blacks Springboks tests.

“It’s going to be a big front row battle. There’s some big boys coming on. It’s nice and timely Tyrel is back. That’s exciting for us. We love to scrum.”

Emoni Narawa’s promotion to the right wing is not before time.

Robertson’s elongated faith in Sevu Reece has finally run out but after three tests, one start, this is a huge occasion for the silky Narawa to cope with the inevitable aerial assault.

“His aerial skills, his edge defence, back field coverage. We know those things are coming. It’s a great opportunity for him. He gives us balance in the back three.”

On the left edge Rieko Ioane’s switch from centre to wing is granted a stay of execution but with Caleb Clarke and Fainga’anuku lurking, the veteran needs a statement performance to prove he can inject influence in his unconvincing back-to-the-future transition.

“Rieko has got his opportunity. He’s playing at home. He’s spent a lot of time on this field. He’s got a lot of skin in the record and it’s his opportunity on Saturday to show it. We want the best out of him.”

After losing Cam Roigard, Noah Hotham and Cortez Ratima, the latter to a rib fracture in Argentina, the red flag concern for the All Blacks undoubtedly comes at halfback.

Kyle Preston, something of an insurance policy for the All Blacks, is preparing for his test debut from the bench but the spotlight falls on Finlay Christie’s decision making, distribution, box kicking and defence as a series of man mountains relentlessly charge around the fringes and down his channel.

“Fin is a test match footballer and he’s played inside Beauden [Barrett] so he’s good to go.”

All Blacks loosie Ardie Savea faces the public after being named for the Springboks test. Photo / Dean Purcell

As he did at the start of this week Robertson acknowledged nerves enveloping the most significant occasion of his career but his selections largely project a calmness he will hope his players can grasp as the Springboks attempt to deliver a dagger blow at the All Blacks spiritual home and spoil Ardie Savea’s 100th test.

“When they asked me last year when I took over the job these are the tests where can you play them? It’s been a long time, let’s do it. These are the occasions you look forward to as a rugby player, as a team, as a country. That’s why there’s so much interest.

“Saturday night matters. Those records were made on those nights. One versus two at the Garden is a pretty special occasion. One for the ages so we’ll see you there.”

All Blacks:

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett (Captain), 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Simon Parker, 7. Ardie Savea (Vice-Captain), 8. Wallace Sititi, 9. Finlay Christie, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, (Vice-Captain), 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Emoni Narawa, 15. Will Jordan.

Substitutes: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Tyrel Lomax, 19. Fabian Holland, 20. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21. Kyle Preston, 22. Quinn Tupaea, 23. Damian McKenzie.

