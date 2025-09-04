Advertisement
Updated

All Blacks v Springboks: Siya Kolisi named, Jesse Kriel to captain side in Eden Park showdown

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

All Blacks team announcement for Saturday's Springboks test. Video / NZ Herald
Centre Jesse Kriel will captain the Springboks for Saturday’s crucial Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks, despite the return of regular skipper Siya Kolisi from a knee injury.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has made four changes to the starting side for the Eden Park showdown, with Kolisi’s inclusion a huge

