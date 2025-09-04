“His communication with the referee and his teammates is good, and he leads by example in the way he plays, so he deserves this opportunity.

Jesse Kriel will captain against the All Blacks for the first time. Photo / Getty Images

“It will also be a big occasion for him to captain the team against the All Blacks for the first time, so we are proud of Jesse, and we know he’ll carry this responsibility with great pride.”

In other changes to the starting line-up, Eben Etzebeth returns at lock, while Pieter-Steph du Toit is back at flanker and Willie le Roux at fullback.

The Boks have made three changes to the bench, with Jan-Hendrik Wessels taking over from Marnus van der Merwe at hooker, Kwagga Smith moving back to the bench in the void left by Etzebeth, and utility back Ethan Hooker featuring in his second test in a surprise 5-3 split.

“We selected the best possible team we could for the match, knowing that this is going to be an epic encounter against the All Blacks at Eden Park, and many of these players have done the job for us before against them,” Erasmus said.

“This is obviously going to be a completely different challenge to what we’ve faced against them in the last two years, with the match being hosted in New Zealand, and also at a venue where they hold a fantastic record.”

The Springboks have won their past four meetings against the All Blacks but haven’t won a test at Eden Park in 88 years. Their last match at the stadium was in 2013.

The All Blacks are aiming to defend their proud 50-test unbeaten record at Eden Park, which dates back to 1994.

Earlier, All Blacks coach Scott Robertson made a number of key changes to his side, with Ardie Savea named to play his 100th test.

Sevu Reece was dropped, with Emoni Narawa taking his place on the wing, while Wallace Sititi comes into the starting side as part of a reshuffle in the pack that has Simon Parker at blindside and Tupou Vaa’i shifting to lock.

Finlay Christie will start at halfback, while Kyle Preston is set to debut off the bench.

Springboks squad to face the All Blacks

1. Ox Nche, 2. Malcolm Marx, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Ruan Nortje, 6. Marco van Staden, 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8. Siya Kolisi (Captain), 9. Grant Williams, 10. Handre Pollard, 11. Canan Moodie, 12. Damian de Allende, 13. Jesse Kriel, 14. Cheslin Kolbe, 15. Willie Le Roux.

Substitutes: 16. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17. Boan Venter, 18. Wilco Louw, 19. Lood de Jager, 20. Kwagga Smith, 21. Cobus Reinach, 22. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 23. Ethan Hooker.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.