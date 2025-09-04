Centre Jesse Kriel will captain the Springboks for Saturday’s crucial Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks, despite the return of regular skipper Siya Kolisi from a knee injury.
Coach Rassie Erasmus has made four changes to the starting side for the Eden Park showdown, with Kolisi’s inclusion a hugeboost for South Africa.
The 34-year-old was “touch and go” for the clash after missing South Africa’s 30-22 win over the Wallabies in Cape Town a fortnight ago, but after Jean-Luc du Preez picked up a training injury, Erasmus had no choice but to play Kolisi.
Erasmus said Kriel had already been told he would skipper the side, so the coach opted to keep him in that role.
“It was only fair for us to keep things that way,” Erasmus said. “He’s a great leader and one of the core players in our team.
The Boks have made three changes to the bench, with Jan-Hendrik Wessels taking over from Marnus van der Merwe at hooker, Kwagga Smith moving back to the bench in the void left by Etzebeth, and utility back Ethan Hooker featuring in his second test in a surprise 5-3 split.
“We selected the best possible team we could for the match, knowing that this is going to be an epic encounter against the All Blacks at Eden Park, and many of these players have done the job for us before against them,” Erasmus said.
“This is obviously going to be a completely different challenge to what we’ve faced against them in the last two years, with the match being hosted in New Zealand, and also at a venue where they hold a fantastic record.”
The Springboks have won their past four meetings against the All Blacks but haven’t won a test at Eden Park in 88 years. Their last match at the stadium was in 2013.
Sevu Reece was dropped, with Emoni Narawa taking his place on the wing, while Wallace Sititi comes into the starting side as part of a reshuffle in the pack that has Simon Parker at blindside and Tupou Vaa’i shifting to lock.
Finlay Christie will start at halfback, while Kyle Preston is set to debut off the bench.
Springboks squad to face the All Blacks
1. Ox Nche, 2. Malcolm Marx, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Ruan Nortje, 6. Marco van Staden, 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8. Siya Kolisi (Captain), 9. Grant Williams, 10. Handre Pollard, 11. Canan Moodie, 12. Damian de Allende, 13. Jesse Kriel, 14. Cheslin Kolbe, 15. Willie Le Roux.