Long before there was such a thing as a Rugby World Cup, the measure of global dominance in the sport was found in the tense, brutal tests between the All Blacks and the Springboks.

For more than a century, clashes between rugby’s two greatest foes have delivered a rare mix of sporting excellence, outlandish thuggery and geopolitical dilemmas.

There’s nothing else in sport quite like it.

There’s magic and intrigue every time these sides face off. Whether it’s in the excellence of execution, the intensity of the bloodbath, the looming political hazards or a scarily low-flying aircraft, these matches are never not-interesting.

Going into Saturday’s match at Eden Park, the All Blacks are ahead in the ledger, with 62 wins to the Springboks’ 42 (four matches have been drawn) – though the Boks have a 2-0 edge in World Cup finals.

The average scoreline is 21-17 in favour of the All Blacks.

But which match was the greatest? We’ve ranked every test match ever played between the two sides. Our criteria for ranking the matches is vague: we’ve looked at the contemporary significance of the match, off-field dramas and, of course, the quality of the spectacle. And yes, an All Blacks win counts for more – this is the NZ Herald, not the Johannesburg Post.

You couldn’t undertake an exercise like this without reference to the amazing work of authors, archivists and publishers in producing Men In Black. The match-by-match tome documenting All Blacks history has a place on every sports fan’s bookshelf and is a well-thumbed companion on the Herald sports desk.

108. November 4, 1999

Springboks 22 All Blacks 18

Millennium Stadium, Cardiff. Rugby World Cup, third-place playoff

No prizes for guessing which is the worst match ever played between the All Blacks and the Springboks: it’s this Cardiff fizzer, where similarly, there were no prizes up for grabs.

Ahead of the match, skipper Taine Randell had unwisely mentioned it was tough to get fired up for a third-place playoff when the team had arrived with hopes of winning the World Cup final.

His Bokke opposite, the flint-hard halfback Joost van der Westhuizen, was quick to respond that his men needed no extra motivation to play against the black jersey.

The All Blacks have only been held try-less twice at World Cups, with the Boks providing the brick wall, in 1995 and on this grey day.

Werner Swanepoel feeds the Springboks' backs in a match the All Blacks would rather not have played. Photo / Photosport

107. September 17, 1921

All Blacks 0 Springboks 0

Athletic Park, Wellington. Third test in three-test series

People who claim rugby has become unwatchable should spare a thought for the poor souls who witnessed this scoreless draw. An Evening Post weather report says the capital that day experienced “unsettled, cloudy and misty weather, with heavy rain”. The temperature in the shade peaked at a little over 10C.

Advocates for Wellington claim it’s more fun there these days.

Nil-nil specialists, the Boks had already finished a scoreless match against Taranaki on this tour. The draw meant honours were even for the three-test 1921 series, setting the template for the sport’s greatest arm-wrestle.

106. June 30, 1928

Springboks 17 All Blacks 0

Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban. First test in four-test series

“Gosh, it turns out this is quite a tough place to visit,” said the All Blacks (probably) after their first match on South African soil.

The selectors might have made a note that naming 13 debutants in a team to face the Boks was not a prudent move. But there was a far more unsettling selection issue at play.

This match opened a shameful passage in New Zealand’s rugby history, with the decision to leave non-white players at home to comply with the host nation’s apartheid policies. It wasn’t until 1970 that the All Blacks fielded non-white players in Africa.

Fear of offending their hosts meant the All Blacks took the field without Māori aces like George Nepia and Jimmy Mill, who had dazzled on the 1924-25 Invincibles tour.

The 17-0 down-trou stood as the All Blacks’ worst result for more than 70 years.

105. August 25, 2023

Springboks 35 All Blacks 7

Twickenham, London. One-off test

The All Blacks’ worst-ever result against the old foes was a reminder that the Boks have a happy knack of improving through a World Cup year to arrive at the final fizzing. We should learn that trick.

The All Blacks' flop at Twickenham came at the same time that Donald Trump became the first US President charged with racketeering. Image / Rod Emmerson

104. September 17, 1949

Springboks 11 All Blacks 8

Crusaders Ground, Port Elizabeth. Fourth test in four-test series

A result that completed the first – and so far only – full-series whitewash between the two great rivals. Ouch!

The tourists’ efforts were well respected, and pundits who followed the tests felt they had been unlucky not to grab at least one victory.

Nonetheless, this test marked one of the lowest ebbs of All Blacks rugby.

While the team toured South Africa, the NZ Rugby Football Union had invited the Wallabies to play two tests at home. The All Blacks side that faced the Australians did so with none of the top players, who were away in South Africa. Dropping both tests to the Wallabies meant the All Blacks had gone six defeats on the trot.

103. September 17, 2016

All Blacks 41 Springboks 13

Rugby League Park, Christchurch. Rugby Championship

The All Blacks were running with a tailwind from the previous year’s Rugby World Cup victory – which included a triumph in that tight semifinal against the Boks.

The streaker who interrupted the match late in the second half was the only runner to bamboozle the hosts on a night when the whistle ruled. The Herald’s Chris Rattue was unimpressed. “A barely watchable bore, played in the capital of polite clapping,” he wrote.

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea charges into the fray against the Springboks, in Christchurch. Photo / Brett Phibbs

102. Springboks 21 All Blacks 20

September 2, 2006

Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Rustenburg. Tri-Nations

A classic Boks bounce-back victory, sealed with a late penalty.

Wynne Gray was unimpressed by the spectacle.

“The All Blacks could not escape the scrappy, negative, spoiling tactics from the Springboks.”

101. September 12, 2009

All Blacks 29 South Africa 32

Waikato Stadium, Hamilton. Tri-Nations

Hamilton gets its shot at hosting the Springboks and the game ends in defeat for the hosts. The Boks bagged the win in time-honoured fashion: booting long-range penalties and thumping the ball high in the air over the All Blacks wingers.

Leading into the match, the Boks snubbed the host city and chose to spend much of the week based on the Gold Coast, in Australia. Coach Peter de Villiers said he was worried about his players having to stay in the Tron.

“There is nothing in Hamilton,” he opined, oblivious to the charms of a brisk stroll through Hamilton Gardens or a couple of quiet pints with young dairy farmers after the milk payout has come in.

Tron Mayor Bob Simcock wasn’t in the mood for rolling out the welcome mat.

“To be honest, if the Springboks were in the streets of Hamilton, they probably wouldn’t feel that welcome anyway,” he said.

Well said, that man.

Springboks lock Victor Matfield celebrates victory with a South African flag in Hamilton. Photo / Sarah Ivey

100. August 20, 2011

Springboks 18 All Blacks 5

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth. Tri-Nations

This was one of the least interesting modern matches between these two sides – or any tier-one sides, for that matter. The impending Rugby World Cup back home – starting in less than three weeks – cast a long shadow.

Sir Graham Henry left all the Cantabrians at home. Richard Kahui crossed the line. Morne Steyn’s cannon blasted over six three-pointers. Meh.

99. July 21, 2001

Springboks 3 All Blacks 12

Newlands Stadium, Cape Town. Tri-Nations

A tryless dud on a soggy ground.

Sayeth Men in Black: “But prettiness in test matches is added value – it’s not the underlying aim. The only aim of a test match is to win it and this the All Blacks did because they could defend as well as they could attack, and for the third of four tests this year, their goal-line had not been crossed”.

Yay verily!

98. August 6, 2022

Springboks 26 All Blacks 10

Mbombela Stadium, Mbombela. Rugby Championship

Monstered in Mbombela, the All Blacks hardly fired a shot, heaping more pressure on coach Ian Foster, with five defeats from their past six matches.

Herald journalist Liam Napier wrote: “If it wasn’t clear before, it is glaringly obvious now – this is an All Blacks group bereft of confidence and direction.

“The Boks didn’t do anything special – and they didn’t have to.“

All Blacks captain Sam Cane appears dejected after losing to the Springboks in Mbombela. Photo / Photosport

97. July 25, 1998

All Blacks 3 Springboks 13

Athletic Park, Wellington. Tri-Nations

An unwatchable dud for All Blacks fans, the 50th clash between the pair produced a retro scoreline to suit. This was the second game in the All Blacks’ horrific five-match series of defeats.

No team have held the All Blacks to three points since.

96. August 27, 1921

All Blacks 5 Springboks 9

Eden Park, Auckland. Second test in three-test series

Not such a fortress back then. The visitors won the first-ever test match played in Sandringham, squaring the opening series.

95. August 31, 1996

Springboks 32 All Blacks 22

Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg. Third test of three-test series

Whatever, bro. We’d already won the series.

94. September 25, 2021

All Blacks 19 Springboks 17

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville. Rugby Championship

The first of two Covid-transplanted matches, played out in that legendary fortress of All Blacks v Bokke rivalry: North Queensland.

In the 100th edition of rugby’s greatest clash, the All Blacks took line honours after Jordie Barrett banged over a long, 78th-minute penalty.

“Jordie will be the guy who won the 100th so good on him,” coach Ian Foster said.

This match (along with the one that followed it) loses ranking status courtesy of Covid.

The All Blacks perform the haka ahead of their match against South Africa, in Townsville. Photo / Photosport

93. October 2, 2021

Springboks 31 All Blacks 29

Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast. Rugby Championship

The second of two see-sawing encounters played out in Australia courtesy of Covid. The ABs had this in the bag until big No 8 Duane Vermeulen won a kickable penalty with 20 seconds on the clock.

92. September 4, 1976

Springboks 15 All Blacks 10

Newlands Stadium, Cape Town. Third test of four-test series

A tough day with the boot for “Super” Sid Going with both sides playing for the chance to take a lead in the series. Northland’s finest son missed three shots at goal and had another attempt cancelled by the referee after the ball twice fell off the kicking tee – and, no, that’s not a rule. The referee that day Gert Bezuidenhout also handled the fourth test to infamous effect.

Long-range ace Sir Bryan Williams pinged one over from five metres inside his own half. But the missed goals and a heap of errors meant this was a lost cause.

91. July 16, 1949

Springboks 15 All Blacks 11

Newlands Stadium, Cape Town. First test in four-test series

Some big names took the field in this match. Kevin Skinner (of 1956 fame) was there, so too Sir Fred “the Needle” Allen, while the Bokke put up monstrous No 8 Hennie Muller (whose name would later become synonymous with training-ground drills in NZ).

The All Blacks were leading late into the match until the referee – a gentleman called Eddie Hofmeyr, who happened to be from the Transvaal – handed the hosts two debatable ruck penalties.

The Boks’ goalkicking prop Okey Geffin – also a gentleman from the Transvaal – duly knocked them both over.

A montage of key moments from All Blacks v Springboks test matches. Photos / NZ Herald, Photosport

90. September 25, 1937

All Blacks 6 Springboks 17

Eden Park, Auckland. Third test in three-test series

Funny to think of it now, but Eden Park was looking like a bit of a dud for All Blacks results back in 1937. By the time the final whistle blew on this match, the hosts had two wins and two defeats on the ground.

The All Blacks went into this match with a chance to seal the series, but the Bokke machine was warming into its work the more the tour went on.

The visitors dominated up front, with a steady flow of scrum penalties keeping them in charge, while halfback Danie Craven showcased his radical dive pass.

This victory meant the Boks had a series win against us on our soil – it took another 58 years for the All Blacks to return the favour.

89. August 13, 1949

Springboks 12 All Blacks 6

Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg. Second test in four-test series

Thunder-footed fullback Bob Scott landed one penalty but missed a few more. The Boks’ beast-mode No 8 Hennie Muller nailed the late corner-flag tackle on All Blacks winger Kevin Meates to seal the result.

Sir Fred Allen (right) smiles for the camera as he walks off the field with Springbok F. Du Plessis after the Springboks won the second test in 1949. Photo / Rand Daily Mail

88. June 25, 1960

Springboks 13 All Blacks 0

Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg. First test of four-test series

Back home, the anti-tour movement was building momentum, fuelled by the NZRFU’s willingness to go along with South Africa’s apartheid policies. No Māori were selected in the travelling squad.

A rallying cry among anti-apartheid activists took hold: “No Māoris, No Tour.”

As for the footy, the series opener marked a rare scoreless outing for the All Blacks (their only nought at Ellis Park). Despite the selection restrictions, this was a powerful All Blacks team with Don Clarke at the back and a cluster of legends in the forwards.

Veteran South African rugby writer A.C. Parker described the series opener as the finest Springboks performance he had seen. He quoted the famed All Blacks loose forward Peter Jones telling him: “We were well and truly whipped [although he used a more expressive word than whipped]”.

"No Maoris - No Tour": a protest poster ahead of the 1960 All Blacks tour of South Africa.

87. September 3, 1949

Springboks 9 All Blacks 3

Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban. Third test in four-test series

Two down in a four-test series, the All Blacks selectors dropped skipper Sir Fred Allen. Panic stations, much?

It nearly paid off. But the Boks continued their happy knack of winning – and successfully landing – penalty kicks when it mattered.

86. August 6, 2005

Springboks 22 All Blacks 16

Newlands Stadium, Cape Town

Hot off dunking on the woeful Lions, the All Blacks were looking good and full of confidence. Turns out Sir Clive Woodward’s clunkers were poor preparation for the biggest match in world rugby.

The rush defence of the Boks inside backs and the brutal hits of flanker Schalk Burger calmed the hype.

85. July 12, 2008

All Blacks 28 Springboks 30

Carisbrook, Dunedin. Tri-Nations

The Boks muscled up to end the home side’s 30-test winning streak on these shores. Little halfback Ricky Januarie grabbed a stunning late winner, slipping around a ruck before chipping the ball over fullback Leon MacDonald and dotting down.

The tightly contested encounter ended South Africa’s decade-long losing streak in New Zealand.

“[Mils] Muliaina and [Conrad] Smith are quality, mistake-free footballers,” Herald scribe Wynne Gray wrote. “Had the All Blacks shifted more possession towards that super-reliable duo, defeat might have been averted.”

84. July 27, 2019

All Blacks 16 Springboks 16

Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington. Rugby Championship

A scratchy, misfiring All Blacks team made too many errors, leaving the door open for Springboks halfback Herschel Jantjies to bag a hooter-time try.

But did any of it really matter?

The Herald’s Dylan Cleaver said the match could be “ filed under ‘I’ for irrelevant ”.

“No coaching staff worth their sea salt is going to put their full wares on display when these two teams are soon set to meet on the second day of the World Cup – arguably the most pivotal pool match of the tournament.”

Richie Mo'unga (front) and Reiko Ioane take on South Africa, in Wellington. Photo / Photosport

83. July 22, 2006

All Blacks 35 Springboks 17

Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington. Tri-Nations

The Boks – humiliated 49-0 by the Wallabies the week before – made a good fist of it in a cracking end-to-end clash. A 25-point haul from the boot of Dan Carter did the job for an otherwise misfiring All Blacks side.

All Blacks centre Mils Muliaina finds space outside the Springboks defenders. Photo / Mark Mitchell

82. September 4, 1937

All Blacks 6 Springboks 13

Lancaster Park, Christchurch. Second test in three-test series

After winning the first test with a depowered backline and leading this one 6-0 at halftime, the All Blacks must have felt they had a first-ever series victory over the Boks within their grasp.

But the visitors rallied in the 40-minute brawl that was called “the second half”, with troublesome flanker Ebbo Bastard scoring the decisive late try.

In tribute to this moment, NZ supporters to this very day mutter the name “Bastard” every time a Bok scores late against the All Blacks.

Springboks halfback Danie Craven shows off his legendary dive pass in Christchurch, in 1937. Photo / NZME

81. July 25, 2009

Springboks 28 All Blacks 19

Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein. Tri-Nations

The Boks were the better side in a scrappy, disjointed rumble, their forwards tapping into some of the old virtues of the code.

The standout All Black in an otherwise disjointed effort? Step forward, Stephen Donald.

“He’s an international player, genuinely, I feel,” prescient assistant coach Sir Wayne Smith said. “He’s kicked big goals under pressure, he reads the game well, he’s starting to direct it well. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him.”

80. September 14, 2013

All Blacks 29 Springboks 15

Eden Park, Auckland. Rugby Championship

The writing was on the wall in this one when Boks hooker Bismarck du Plessis was sent off for his second yellow card early in the second half. If his first card for a tackling offence was a tad unlucky, his second (and the red that followed) was fair cop for an elbow to Liam Messam’s throat.

Dan Carter exited the match in the 16th minute after being smashed by du Plessis. “The incident provoked a lengthy melee,” noted Herald scribe Wynne Gray, who went on to describe the match as “a brutally combative contest”.

Carter’s replacement – some Barrett kid from Taranaki called Beauden – stepped up to steady the ship.

This was the fifth appearance of the Springboks in the unbeaten run at Eden Park. The fact they have not appeared in the dozen years since lends credence to the tinfoil-hat conspiracists who claim NZ Rugby manufactures soft schedules to boost the All Blacks brand.

Aaron Smith was on the field the last time the Springboks played at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

79. September 21, 2019

All Blacks 23 Springboks 13

International Stadium, Yokohama. Rugby World Cup pool match

New rule: World Cup titles are worth less if you lose a pool match, right?

78. August 10, 1996

Springboks 18 All Blacks 29

Norwich Park, Newlands, Cape Town. Tri-Nations

This Tri-Nations match was not technically part of the three-test series that followed, but it was important to get the win so the Boks couldn’t later claim that they had drawn honours over four tests on the tour.

The trophy makers tasked with producing the cup for the first-ever Tri-Nations prizegiving got the measurements all wrong and produced an over-sized whopper that Sean Fitzpatrick struggled to hold aloft.

The All Blacks pose with the original over-sized Tri-Nations Cup in 1996. Photo / Photosport

77. July 25, 1970

Springboks 17 All Blacks 6

Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria. First test of four-test series

Prop Ken Gray – who had faced the Boks in the 1965 series – took a remarkable stance, refusing to join the tour to South Africa in protest at apartheid. His brave position, taken from within the heart of NZ’s rugby culture, was to be followed in 1981 by the then All Blacks captain Graham Mourie.

Nineteen-year-old winger (now Sir) Bryan Williams scored on debut in this match; the Auckland-born Samoan was allowed to play courtesy of South Africa’s bizarre “Honorary Whites” policy.

The tourists arrived for the first test with high hopes, having gone through 10 tour matches undefeated. The Boks were unimpressed.

This defeat ended a winning run of 17 tests for the All Blacks that had begun the last time the two sides had met in 1965.

Sir Bryan Williams made his All Blacks debut against the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

76. August 18, 1928

Springboks 11 All Blacks 6

Crusaders Ground, Port Elizabeth. Third test in four-test series

A tough match hailed by many who saw it as the best test they ever witnessed. The fact that many who saw it would have been cheering the Boks and the result was a Boks’ win might have something to do with their feelings on the matter.

75. September 15, 2018

All Blacks 34 Springboks 36

Westpac Stadium, Wellington. Rugby Championship

The rise of Rassie Erasmus – the man who has baited, beaten and bewildered the All Blacks since taking charge of the Springboks – could have been cauterised right here.

The new Boks coach had tasted defeat in his opening two matches in charge.

“We [had recently] lost to Australia and Argentina, and if we didn’t win in Wellington, I would have resigned,” he said after the match.

“I have never lost three games in a row as a coach; and if I did that, I don’t deserve to be a Springbok coach.”

History could have been so different. If only Beauden Barrett had a little more success from the kicking tee; if only Damian McKenzie had held a slippery ball in an 82nd-minute try-scoring chance.

Nonetheless, it was a brilliant game and a brilliant turnaround from the Springboks that no one saw coming. This was their first win in NZ since 2009.

The Boks produced one of the great defensive performances of the age and their ability to hang on for the final 20 minutes was sensational. The visitors made 235 tackles while the All Blacks made just 61. The Boks won the match with just 25% of possession.

The All Blacks became the first tier-one side to score six or more tries in a losing effort.

The tension in the closing stages was unbearable, the Boks somehow hanging on and the All Blacks playing all the rugby and yet not quite able to finish the many half-chances they created.

Regardless, the Boks were superb and they earned the win. Their attacking rugby was good – excellent at times – but what about that defence?

They just didn’t miss a tackle around the fringes and the All Blacks battered away at the ruck but couldn’t score in those final five minutes, despite having laid siege to the Boks’ line.

Welcome to the big show, Rassie!

Rassie Erasmus: "If we didn’t win in Wellington, I would have resigned." Photo / Photosport

74. September 12, 1970

Springboks 20 All Blacks 17

Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg. Fourth test of four-test series

A finale that fitted the tour – the All Blacks had played great footy, but were unable to put it together in the tests.

73. August 27, 1960

Springboks 8 All Blacks 3

Boet Erasmus Stadium. Fourth test of four-test series

The 11-11 draw in the third test meant this match had everything at stake.

With a strong wind at their backs, the All Blacks needed a healthy halftime lead, and they looked on track when midfielder Frank McMullen scored a try. The referee Ralph Burmeister – a gentleman from Western Province – was unimpressed and rather than award the try, gave the Springboks – five of whom were also gentlemen from Western Province – a penalty.

The Boks had the better of the second half and closed out the series.