But it’s generally accepted that the best Wallabies generation since the end of the amateur era came between 1998 and 2002, with the likes of John Eales, George Gregan and Stephen Larkham, before the rest of the world caught up with the professional game.

Australia had a staggering 8-3 record over the All Blacks during that period but they only played at Eden Park once, while enjoying wins in Christchurch (1998), Wellington (2000) and Dunedin (2001).

Australia celebrate victory in Wellington in 2000. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An obvious scheduling oddity came in 1998. John Hart’s men struggled that year, losing five consecutive tests. But they faced their Southern Hemisphere opposition in Wellington (loss to South Africa) and Christchurch (Wallabies) while the only Eden Park game that year was against an outgunned England side.

England have featured at Eden Park five times during the streak and pushed New Zealand close both last year (24-17) and particularly in 2014, when a 78th-minute Conrad Smith try grabbed victory.

But probably the most complete England side to come here was the 2003 edition – the Martin Johnston led, Dallaglio inspired team that were so good they beat the All Blacks despite being down to 13 men at one stage. That match was in Wellington.

Another historical flashpoint was in 2009. Graham Henry’s All Blacks were in a rebuilding phase and missing some key players while the Springboks – with Victor Matfield, Bakkies Botha, Morne Steyn and Francois Steyn – had perfected a brutal game built around relentless physicality, set piece and a kicking barrage. They swept the All Blacks in three tests but the New Zealand leg was in Hamilton. The All Blacks also faltered against an exuberant French team in Dunedin, with the sole Eden Park game that year versus Australia.

As reigning World Champions, the Springboks also faced New Zealand in 2008 but again that clash – which was won by South Africa – wasn’t staged in Auckland, instead played in Dunedin.

All up, the Springboks have played just five times at Eden Park in 31 years. They don’t have a great record on New Zealand soil anyway but their four wins in that period have all occurred outside our biggest city.

There is no denying the streak is other worldly and it almost feels like an act of treason as a New Zealand sportswriter to be suggesting otherwise. But there have been some undeniable forks in the road, as All Blacks matches have traditionally been spread around the country – more than many other nations.

Who knows what might have happened had some of those special visiting teams played at Eden Park? Maybe they would have also been weighed down by the mythology of the venue ... maybe not.

But regardless, there is a special magic at Eden Park for the All Blacks, which has fuelled them to so many important victories. And they have beaten a lot of wonderful sides there, from the 2003 Wallabies to the 2011 French, the 2017 British Lions to the superb Ireland side of 2022.

Whatever happens on Saturday, the record will never be forgotten, like Joe DiMaggio’s deeds in the 1941 baseball season, Arsenal’s Invincibles and Edwin Moses defeating all comers for a decade on the track.

All Black home defeats – 1994-2025

1994 vs France (Auckland)

1998 vs South Africa (Wellington)

1998 vs Australia (Christchurch)

2000 vs Australia (Wellington)

2001 vs Australia (Dunedin)

2003 vs England (Wellington)

2008 vs South Africa (Dunedin)

2009 vs France (Dunedin)

2009 vs South Africa (Hamilton)

2017 vs British and Irish Lions (Wellington)

2018 vs South Africa (Wellington)

2022 vs Ireland (Dunedin)

2022 vs Ireland (Wellington)

2024 vs Argentina (Wellington)

The All Blacks’ opponents across 50-match unbeaten streak at Eden Park

Australia 20

South Africa 5

England 5

France 5

Ireland 4

British and Irish Lions 3

Argentina 2

Scotland 2

Samoa 1

Wales 1

Tonga 1

Canada 1