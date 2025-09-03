The All Blacks’ unbeaten streak at Eden Park over three decades is amazing. It is a glorious record, an incredible feat of consistency and even a bit mystical. But it has also, perhaps, been extended by some scheduling quirks.
On the surface, it’s crazy to be picking holes in suchan awe-inspiring feat. It’s a bit like seeing imperfections in a Rolex, arguing that Leonardo da Vinci could have used a different shade of paint on the Mona Lisa, or Paul McCartney needed to add another verse to Yesterday.
It’s an unbelievable scenario. But the streak has also avoided jeopardy at times, as some of the best sides to visit this country never played in Auckland.
The Wallabies have been the biggest victims of the Eden Park curse, appearing in 20 of the 50 matches (40 per cent). They have suffered rebound defeats in Auckland on numerous occasions, after success in Australia, with examples in 2007, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2015. The most recent was 2019, as their 47-26 win in Perth was followed by a 36-0 blitz seven days later.
But it’s generally accepted that the best Wallabies generation since the end of the amateur era came between 1998 and 2002, with the likes of John Eales, George Gregan and Stephen Larkham, before the rest of the world caught up with the professional game.
Australia had a staggering 8-3 record over the All Blacks during that period but they only played at Eden Park once, while enjoying wins in Christchurch (1998), Wellington (2000) and Dunedin (2001).
An obvious scheduling oddity came in 1998. John Hart’s men struggled that year, losing five consecutive tests. But they faced their Southern Hemisphere opposition in Wellington (loss to South Africa) and Christchurch (Wallabies) while the only Eden Park game that year was against an outgunned England side.
Another historical flashpoint was in 2009. Graham Henry’s All Blacks were in a rebuilding phase and missing some key players while the Springboks – with Victor Matfield, Bakkies Botha, Morne Steyn and Francois Steyn – had perfected a brutal game built around relentless physicality, set piece and a kicking barrage. They swept the All Blacks in three tests but the New Zealand leg was in Hamilton. The All Blacks also faltered against an exuberant French team in Dunedin, with the sole Eden Park game that year versus Australia.
As reigning World Champions, the Springboks also faced New Zealand in 2008 but again that clash – which was won by South Africa – wasn’t staged in Auckland, instead played in Dunedin.
All up, the Springboks have played just five times at Eden Park in 31 years. They don’t have a great record on New Zealand soil anyway but their four wins in that period have all occurred outside our biggest city.
There is no denying the streak is other worldly and it almost feels like an act of treason as a New Zealand sportswriter to be suggesting otherwise. But there have been some undeniable forks in the road, as All Blacks matches have traditionally been spread around the country – more than many other nations.
Who knows what might have happened had some of those special visiting teams played at Eden Park? Maybe they would have also been weighed down by the mythology of the venue ... maybe not.
But regardless, there is a special magic at Eden Park for the All Blacks, which has fuelled them to so many important victories. And they have beaten a lot of wonderful sides there, from the 2003 Wallabies to the 2011 French, the 2017 British Lions to the superb Ireland side of 2022.
Whatever happens on Saturday, the record will never be forgotten, like Joe DiMaggio’s deeds in the 1941 baseball season, Arsenal’s Invincibles and Edwin Moses defeating all comers for a decade on the track.