Thirty-one years have passed since the All Blacks last lost at Eden Park, a streak that has become one of rugby’s most enduring symbols of dominance.

The last defeat came in 1994, when Jean-Luc Sadourny’s “try from the end of the world” secured a 23-20 victory and a historic series win for France.

New Zealand’s 50-test unbeaten run at the venue goes on the line on Saturday when they host the Springboks.

Ben Francis speaks with three former All Blacks who were part of that last losing side at their spiritual Auckland home, exploring their memories of the try, the weight of defeat at Eden Park and whether New Zealand can keep the streak alive.

On July 3, 1994, Jim Bolger was Prime Minister, Love Is All Around by Wet Wet Wet was topping the charts and petrol cost roughly 90c a litre.

That Sunday also marked the last time the All Blacks lost at Eden Park, when a stunning counter-attack saw Jean-Luc Sadourny score the “essai du bout du monde” – known on these shores as the “try from the end of the world” – to secure a famous 23-20 win and France’s first-ever series victory over New Zealand.

Sir John Kirwan, playing on the right wing that day, told the Herald defeat “felt like letting the country down”.

Since that day, Eden Park has become more than a stadium, it’s become a psychological stronghold for the All Blacks.

Their 50-match unbeaten streak is one of the most remarkable records in world rugby, with 48 wins, including the 2011 Rugby World Cup final, and two draws, against South Africa in 1994 and the British and Irish Lions in 2017.

The All Blacks will look to extend that record further on Saturday, but it won’t be easy, facing the Springboks – the two-time defending World Cup champions.

What does it feel like to lose at Eden Park? Kirwan, John Timu and Frank Bunce, all of whom played in that three-point defeat to France, spoke to the Herald about the memories, the weight of the ground and the enduring legacy of that historic day.

All Blacks winger Sir John Kirwan in action against France. Photo / Photosport

The feeling of losing

It’s been 31 years since any All Blacks have experienced defeat at Eden Park.

Some of the numbers from their 50-match unbeaten streak are staggering: Keven Mealamu featured in 23 of these victories, while Sam Whitelock also recorded 23 wins, along with that 15-15 draw against the British and Irish Lions in 2017.

In total, 208 All Blacks remained unbeaten at Eden Park during this period, while 461 international opponents left the ground defeated.

The next-longest winning streak at a single venue belongs to England, with 22 victories at Twickenham between 1999 and 2003, highlighting just how extraordinary New Zealand’s record is.

Kirwan believes that for today’s players, losing the record would be a tough pill to swallow.

“It’ll probably hurt a lot more for this modern era, but not in our days, because we didn’t have that record,” the former wing said.

“Losing for the All Blacks is just horrible. It’s one of the worst moments in your sporting career.

“I used to feel sick after losses – so for me, especially at Eden Park, it felt like letting the country down.”

Timu echoed the sentiment, noting that every loss in the black jersey carries a psychological toll, regardless of venue.

“That record at Eden Park had to start somewhere,” the dual rugby and league international said.

“We lost not only that match, but the series as well. That was a big blow to us mentally, and for it to happen so late in the game wasn’t a great feeling.

“You get reminded about it every time now. They always play that try before any big match at Eden Park.”

Bunce recalled that defeat as their first at Eden Park in eight years, dating back to the Wallabies’ victory in 1986.

“Whenever you lose as an All Black, it’s not good,” the former centre said. “Lose at home and it’s a little bit worse.

“When you’re trying to defend an unbeaten record or streak and then you lose, it’s tough.”

Frank Bunce in action against France at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

How France beat the All Blacks at Eden Park

Having lost the first test 22-8, the All Blacks were desperate to avoid a first series defeat to France and made two changes.

Simon Mannix, who had debuted in Christchurch, was dropped for rookie Stephen Bachop at first five-eighths, while Zinzan Brooke returned from injury, replacing Arran Pene. Richard Loe and Mike Brewer overcame minor injuries to play.

France struck first through a penalty goal from Thierry Lacroix. Matthew Cooper responded with two penalties of his own but missed another pair that came off the post. New Zealand dominated possession, yet it was Émile Ntamack who scored the opening try under the posts, intercepting a Bunce pass.

The sides exchanged penalties, leaving France 13-9 ahead at halftime. After the break, All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick scored a try, but the conversion drifted wide.

Another series of penalties gave New Zealand a 20-16 lead before a counter-attack turned the match on its head.

Bachop kicked long into the French 22, where it was gathered by captain Philippe Saint-André, who beat two defenders before being tackled. The ball went to No 8 Philippe Benetton, who stepped inside Jonah Lomu, before slick interplay between Ntamack, Laurent Cabannes and Philippe Sella sent Guy Accoceberry clear. The halfback offloaded to Sadourny, who broke through Timu’s tackle to score.

Kirwan recalls France’s cohesion that day.

“The game was amazing,” he said. “It was like tackling thin air.

“Every time you got to the ball carrier, they’d pass it. I’ve played France, I’ve lost to France a few times, and when they get on that roll, man, it’s like, how do you stop these guys?”

After the final whistle, Timu reflected on the historical weight of the moment.

“It was unfortunate for us and a real bummer for the team,” Timu said.

“You also think about letting down all the All Blacks that had gone before you, who had held the fort, and then we were the ones when the gates got pushed down by the French.

“There’s always pressure on the All Blacks and certainly back then it was in the back of our minds that we didn’t want to be the first team to lose a series on home soil. Unfortunately, that’s what happened.”

Bunce said the try is the only part he remembers – and not fondly.

“I was in the middle of the field trying to shut it down, but they just moved the ball so well,” he said.

“I may have scragged somebody, but they just kept going. All in all, I think I probably missed two or three tackles in that one movement, which is never good.”

John Timu: 'Very sick of seeing that try.'

The emergence of Jonah Lomu

The Eden Park test was Lomu’s second in the black jersey, having made his debut a week earlier.

The youngest-ever All Black at the time when he made his debut at 19 years and 45 days old, he was still relatively new to the wing, having played most of his secondary school and age-group rugby as a loose forward.

Bunce, who acted as a mentor, recalls the challenge of adapting to international rugby.

“I remember it was one of Jonah’s very early ones, because he was playing against Ntamack,” he said. “Talk about throwing him in the deep end. Ntamack was not just one of the best wingers but one of the best players in international rugby back then.”

After the game, Lomu swapped jerseys with Saint-André.

“I imagine it would have been huge, to have that memento from such a special occasion,” Timu said.

“Jonah was still very young then. It wasn’t a great start for him, but he certainly came right, didn’t he?”

Jonah Lomu was playing in his second test. Photo / Photosport

‘I’m happy to wear the crown’: Timu

For all the All Blacks involved, Eden Park remains a constant reminder of that 1994 defeat. The try is often replayed whenever France return and is regarded as one of the all-time greats.

Bunce said it comes up “reasonably often” while Timu admits he is “very sick of seeing that try”.

However, if it helps the All Blacks extend their unbeaten run, he is willing to endure it.

“I’d love the ABs to get up next weekend and keep that record going,” Timu said.

“I’d certainly never bet against them. I’m happy to wear the crown if that means watching that try over and over again, so long as Eden Park remains a fortress.

“To play the Boks with that record on the line is huge and I’d like the ABs to get up, even though I’m very sick of seeing that try.”

History awaits: (from left) John Timu, Stu Forster, Stephen Bachop and Sir John Kirwan pictured before the second test. Photo / Photosport

How will the All Blacks approach the Boks?

The Springboks have won their past four meetings against the All Blacks but haven’t tasted victory in New Zealand since 2018. Eden Park last hosted them in 2013.

Kirwan says the All Blacks cannot let history become a burden.

“They’ve got to use that as excitement and motivation, not as a weight. They have to make sure their preparation is second to none. Coming off the loss against Argentina, it adds to the pressure. There’s going to be a lot of noise around them and you need to shut that out and concentrate on doing your bone-deep preparation.”

Bunce expects the record will linger in players’ minds, but insists it will not be the primary motivator.

“They’ll probably say, ‘We haven’t really talked about it too much’ – but I’m sure it’ll be mentioned. I wouldn’t want to be in the team that lost after 31 years and 50 test matches.”

Since that loss to France, the All Blacks have faced 12 different opponents at Eden Park over the last 31 years, with only South Africa and the British and Irish Lions avoiding defeat. Australia have been the biggest casualties, losing 20 tests, while France and England have each been beaten five times and Ireland four.

The Springboks’ last victory at Eden Park came in 1981, when they beat Auckland 39-12. Their most recent test win at the venue dates back to 1937, when they defeated the All Blacks 17-6.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.