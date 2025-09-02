Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

All Blacks v Springboks: How the test match will be won – Ant Strachan

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Liam Napier and Elliott Smith debate which coach has the upper hand ahead of the big clash.
Opinion
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • Eden Park remains a fortress for the All Blacks; they are unbeaten there since 1994.
  • Scott Robertson’s team must channel expectation into early energy to unsettle the Springboks.
  • The All Blacks need presence, not perfection, to extend Eden Park’s legacy.

Newstalk ZB rugby analyst Ant Strachan played 11 tests for the All Blacks and has developed a sharp eye for winning trends in the game. He picks the key facets that will determine the result between the All Blacks and the Springboks on Saturday night.

Eden Park –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save