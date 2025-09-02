Eden Park offers aura, but also pressure. Rassie Erasmus will remind his men that records exist to be broken.

For the All Blacks, channelling the expectation that comes with a 50-match unbeaten streak into energy early is critical. A fast start here can fracture Springbok belief before the contest has even taken root.

Positional profile: Still evolving

Tight five: Set-piece strength and physicality are reliable foundations, the All Blacks must be accurate in this area.

Loose forwards: Balance remains elusive for Scott Robertson in his loosie selection – size, athleticism and edge must converge.

Halves: For the conductors of the side, a settled pairing is key, but the omission of Cam Roigard risks limiting the All Blacks' tempo.

Midfield: Jordie Barrett's shift to No 12 is admirable, but questions linger. Would his impact be greater at fullback or even on the wing? This would allow Quinn Tupaea, a specialist No 12, to connect with a developing Billy Proctor. The Hurricanes No 13 must add power, speed, and defensive and offensive smarts.

Back three: The All Blacks outside backs are typically dangerous with ball in hand, but aerial cohesion and clarity around selection profiles are unresolved. Execution in kick contests and defensive connections must sharpen.

Bottom line: The All Blacks’ positional identity is a work in progress. The tools are there, but the blueprint isn’t finished.

Jordie Barrett could have more value to the All Blacks in another role. Photo / Photosport

Attack: Tempo, edges and variation

Robertson’s men must avoid the trap of a pure set-piece arm wrestle. South Africa thrive in that setting. There are some key attacking themes worth focusing on:

Play with width through the interior . The All Blacks must look for tip passes, third-man options and subtle trigger passes in the middle of the park.

. The All Blacks must look for tip passes, third-man options and subtle trigger passes in the middle of the park. Short-side strikes and kick variation can be used to disrupt defensive rhythms.

and can be used to disrupt defensive rhythms. Tempo as a weapon. Use speed of thought and movement to blunt South Africa’s size.

It’s not about over-complication. It’s about pace, clarity and playing what’s in front of you.

Ardie Savea makes a break against France. Photo / Photosport

Defence: Connection and discipline

Two defensive pressure points define this contest between the All Blacks and the Springboks:

Contestable kicks: The Springboks will always test under the high ball. Defusing those consistently is non-negotiable. Interior defence: Across the middle of the park (in the space between the 15m lines on either side of the field), All Blacks defenders must bring early line speed and two-man tackles to slow down the Springboks’ ruck ball. They should also use smart “dead rucks” to reset their defence. In a dead ruck, you don’t send bodies into a defensive ruck, just use one chop-tackler with everybody else staying on their feet. This normally gives you a numerical advantage when defending.

Bottom line: Defence hinges on trust. Hold shape. Communicate. Don’t over-chase.

Discipline: Walking the line

For the All Blacks, there’s always a fine balance between defensive edge and control. They must continue to push the boundaries defensively – disrupting rhythm, slowing the breakdown and pressuring South Africa into mistakes. But discipline must hold.

Giving up penalties, especially in kickable zones, is the quickest way to undo good work and shift momentum. Over an 80-minute contest against the Springboks, their accuracy off the kicking tee and their ability to launch from lineout drives means even a small lapse in discipline can have a significant scoreboard impact. Staying aggressive without tipping over that line will be decisive.

Managing the moment

Momentum swings decide test matches. Win the first 20 minutes, and Eden Park does the rest. Lose it, and South Africa will sense vulnerability.

Final word

This All Blacks side is still searching for its tactical identity. But it doesn’t need perfection to win here. It needs presence. If the All Blacks front mentally, physically and tactically, they extend Eden Park’s legend another chapter.