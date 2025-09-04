Advertisement
All Black Ardie Savea reaches 100 tests in crucial game against Springboks

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Liam Napier and Elliott Smith reflect on Savea’s inspiring journey and his impact on the All Blacks legacy.
THE FACTS

  • Ardie Savea will play his 100th test when the All Blacks face South Africa on Saturday.
  • Savea is seen as the team’s spiritual leader, known for his physical and inspirational impact.
  • There is speculation about Savea’s potential as captain, though Scott Barrett remains in the role.

Ardie Savea has shown he has the physical strength to keep running with oversized South Africans on his back, and with the All Blacks facing their defining test of 2025, he has the chance to prove he also has the mental strength to carry the full weight of

