Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Springboks player ratings: The South African stars who struggled against All Blacks

Winston Aldworth
By
Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The All Blacks beat the Springboks 24-17 at Eden Park on Saturday night. Video / Sky Sport
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How the Springboks rated in their 24-17 loss to the All Blacks at Eden Park.

15. Willie le Roux – 5

On a tricky night for fullbacks, Willie Le Roux handled the wet ball well, but couldn’t prise any running opportunities in his 47 minutes. Made a hash of his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save