Live updates of the Rugby Championship test between the Springboks and Wallabies in Cape Town.

South Africa have made 10 changes to their starting team for their second Rugby Championship match against Australia at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus announced the new-look team today and said the Springboks were determined to “get things right” after their shock 38-22 defeat against the same opponents in Johannesburg last weekend.

Four of the changes were because of injuries to captain Siya Kolisi as well as wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Centre Jesse Kriel, one of five survivors from the Johannesburg defeat, will captain the team for the second time in his career.

Prop Ox Nche, who also played last Saturday, will be vice-captain for the first time.

“We lost four players to injury, which obviously had an impact on a few of our selections but we also know where we went wrong against Australia last week,” said Erasmus.

The Springboks opted for experience with Willie le Roux at fullback and Handre Pollard at first five-eighths, while Damian de Allende has recovered from injury and will reunite with Kriel in one of South Africa’s most successful centre pairings.

Le Roux, Pollard and De Allende have a total of 271 caps between them.

There is also a return to a 6-2 forwards-backs split on the bench with Erasmus able to call on a powerful back-up tight five which includes lock Eben Etzebeth, South Africa’s most-capped player.

Erasmus said he was expecting another physical battle against the Wallabies, who recovered from being 22-0 down after 20 minutes to secure a six-tries-to-three victory last week.

“We are still hurting from that result and the coaches and players are extremely disappointed with the way we played last week.

“We know we didn’t play according to our standards in the second half and we must rectify that.”

Springboks side to face the Wallabies: 15 Willie le Roux; 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel (captain), 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe; 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Grant Williams; 8 Jean-Luc du Preez, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Marco van Staden; 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 RG Snyman; 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche

Replacements: 16 Marnus van der Merwe, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Lood de Jager, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu