Diehard rugby fans could need multiple paid subscriptions to watch every All Blacks and Black Ferns test following the latest broadcasting deal announced between New Zealand Rugby and Sky TV.
It was announced today Sky TV have locked in All Blacks, Black Ferns and Super Rugby rights until 2030 ina new deal worth believed to be $75 million to $80m annually.
The deal includes every All Blacks match played in SANZAAR countries (including the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship, new tours between the Springboks and All Blacks, and the new “Nations Cup” tournament, when finalised). As well as every Black Ferns match played in the SANZAAR countries.
It also includes the British and Irish Lions women’s tour in 2027 and the 2029 British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand.
However, not every test is part of the deal, meaning fans will likely need to subscribe to another broadcaster to watch every All Blacks and Black Ferns test. Sky could bid for the rights to those matches along with other broadcasters.
New Zealand Rugby said up to five offshore All Blacks and Black Ferns test matches respectively across the 2026 to 2030 period are not included in the domestic broadcast agreement.
“These matches provide NZR with the flexibility to generate significant additional income if confirmed. Rights to broadcast these matches will be negotiated on a match-by-match basis at the time,” a press release said.
These could be one-off tests on neutral territory over that period, the 2023 World Cup warm-up against South Africa at Twickenham, for example. Or additional Bledisloe Cup matches in Asia. These matches have previously been aired on Sky.
The agreement with TVNZ will see 93 provincial matches available free-to-view on TVNZ+, with three games a week in appointment viewing slots on TVNZ 1.
These matches will also be shown live on Sky.
“We are pleased to partner with TVNZ to provide expanded free-to-air coverage of provincial rugby. New Zealanders will have more ways to watch rugby than ever before, over the next five years,” NZR chair David Kirk said.
“We see this as a win-win-win outcome – a secure revenue stream to support NZR in investing in rugby; Sky remaining our partner and the home of rugby; and a win for our fans as they will have more options and channels for viewing rugby."
Kirk said NZR was focused on improving access to rugby for fans through this broadcast agreement and NZR’s wider content strategy, supported by exciting domestic and cross-border competitions and a blockbuster international calendar.
“The Black Ferns will take part in a new international women’s calendar from next year that will see them play more test matches against the best teams in the world.