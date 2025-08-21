Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

All Blacks broadcast deal: Why some tests might not be on Sky as part of contract with NZ Rugby

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Sky CEO Sophie Moloney and Warner Bros Discovery ANZ MD Michael Brooks on the deal that sees Sky buying Discovery NZ (Three) for $1.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Diehard rugby fans could need multiple paid subscriptions to watch every All Blacks and Black Ferns test following the latest broadcasting deal announced between New Zealand Rugby and Sky TV.

It was announced today Sky TV have locked in All Blacks, Black Ferns and Super Rugby rights until 2030 in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save