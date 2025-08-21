New Zealand Rugby said up to five offshore All Blacks and Black Ferns test matches respectively across the 2026 to 2030 period are not included in the domestic broadcast agreement.

“These matches provide NZR with the flexibility to generate significant additional income if confirmed. Rights to broadcast these matches will be negotiated on a match-by-match basis at the time,” a press release said.

These could be one-off tests on neutral territory over that period, the 2023 World Cup warm-up against South Africa at Twickenham, for example. Or additional Bledisloe Cup matches in Asia. These matches have previously been aired on Sky.

One option for NZR would be to put these games on NZR+ for a fee, or to sell the rights to another broadcaster such as DAZN or Amazon Prime.

The last time Sky didn’t have the rights to an All Blacks test was when Spark Sport won the broadcasting rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

New free-to-air partner

Meanwhile, TVNZ has secured the free-to-air broadcast rights for provincial rugby – including all NPC matches and select Farah Palmer Cup and Heartland Championship games.

It’s a surprise partnership after Sky last month purchased TV3.

The agreement with TVNZ will see 93 provincial matches available free-to-view on TVNZ+, with three games a week in appointment viewing slots on TVNZ 1.

These matches will also be shown live on Sky.

“We are pleased to partner with TVNZ to provide expanded free-to-air coverage of provincial rugby. New Zealanders will have more ways to watch rugby than ever before, over the next five years,” NZR chair David Kirk said.

“We see this as a win-win-win outcome – a secure revenue stream to support NZR in investing in rugby; Sky remaining our partner and the home of rugby; and a win for our fans as they will have more options and channels for viewing rugby."

Kirk said NZR was focused on improving access to rugby for fans through this broadcast agreement and NZR’s wider content strategy, supported by exciting domestic and cross-border competitions and a blockbuster international calendar.

“The Black Ferns will take part in a new international women’s calendar from next year that will see them play more test matches against the best teams in the world.

“We also have some exciting announcements to make in the coming months to confirm the All Blacks calendar, including new competitions and tours.”