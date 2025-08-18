Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Groups
Pool A
Pool B
Pool C
- New Zealand
- Ireland
- Japan
- Spain
Pool D
- France
- Italy
- South Africa
- Brazil
Match schedule:
Monday, August 25, 4.30am – Black Ferns v Spain, York Community Stadium, York
Monday, September 1, 1am – Black Ferns v Japan, Sandy Park, Exeter
Monday, September 8, 1.45am - Black Ferns v Ireland, Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton
If finish top of Group C: Sunday, September 14, midnight – Black Ferns v TBC, Sandy Park, Exeter
If second in Group C: Monday, September 15, midnight – Black Ferns v TBC, Sandy Park, Exeter, Sandy Park, Exeter