3. Adam Pompey - 4

Overall was quiet, but didn’t get much ball down his way. Had a costly handling error when the Warriors were building momentum midway through the second half.

11. Leka Halasima - 7

A late move into the centres and was on track for a much higher score till a couple of late errors brought his score down. Looked threatening every time he touched the ball. Great run which led to the Warriors’ first try. But a wayward pass into the third row and then (admittedly not his fault) a poor line led to a mistake and the Panthers’ fourth try.

Leka Halasima scored the Warriors' only try of the match. Photo / Photosport

5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck - 6

Continued his decent run of form with 21 carries and 173m. Never got any attacking opportunities as the Panthers shut him down.

6. Chanel Harris-Tavita - 4

Did most of the kicking during the match, which was strange. A few attacking bombs went a little too long. Also had two errors in a disappointing night.

7. Tanah Boyd - 4

Missed touch from a penalty in the first minute, but did bounce back, with a great run late in the first half, which the Warriors should have probably converted. Only kicked five times and came off with 15 to play with a HIA.

Tanah Boyd in action against the Panthers. Photo / Photosport

8. James Fisher-Harris - 5

The skipper played with plenty of fire and energy, but the Warriors probably needed more output from him with the ball. Made 40 tackles without a miss.

9. Wayde Egan - 4

Appeared to still be struggling with his hip injury in his 150th match. Eventually got going early in the second half before a nasty cut on the head forced him off. Made 39 tackles, but had five misses.

10. Jackson Ford - 7

Great to have him back in the team. Was excellent in the effort areas, contesting attacking kicks. Finished with a game-high 61 tackles, but gave away some crucial penalties.

Jackson Ford. Photo / Photosport

4. Kurt Capewell - 5

Had one run in the first half where if there was a support player, his offload would have led to a try. Poor defence at marker which led to the Panthers’ controversial second try.

12. Marata Niukore - 5

Had one of his better matches in the second row with 83m and 34 tackles. Made a strong run at the end of the match which should have led to a try.

13. Erin Clark - 7

An absolute workhorse. Was shocked to see he only played 39 minutes. Made the most metres out of it though by making the most metres out of all the forwards with 107m. You know what you are going to get.

Erin Clark of the Warriors celebrates defeating the Newcastle Knights. Photo / Photosport

Interchange

14. Te Maire Martin - 5

Came on for James Fisher-Harris in an interesting tactical move. Switched to the halves after Boyd left. Got through plenty of work, but struggled to stamp his mark. Did make 31 tackles though.

16. Demitric Vaimauga - 4

Gave away a costly penalty which led to a Panthers try. Made 35 tackles without a miss, but didn’t get many run metres with 40.

17. Tanner Stowers-Smith - 4

Made a great run in the build up to the Warriors’ first try. One of his better matches in the effort aeras. Not the best night stats wise.

20. Samuel Healey - 3

Came on late in the match, to a massive cheer from the crowd. Had very few opportunities to stamp his mark.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.