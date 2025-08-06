Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Warriors v Bulldogs: Questions raised over Jacob Laban’s broken leg in Dolphins defeat

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Nathan Limm and Michael Burgess of the Big League Podcast look back at the Warriors' loss to the Dolphins.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Former Warriors player Motu Tony feels changes are needed to the game’s judicial laws after Jacob Laban was ruled out for six weeks with a broken leg, while the player who caused the injury, Felise Kaufusi, will serve a two-match ban.

In the 74th minute of the Warriors’ clash with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save