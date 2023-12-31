Best of sport 2023: July to September - Football Ferns, Silver Ferns and All Blacks all in World Cup drama

Hannah Wilkinson scores a historic goal in the World Cup opener. Photo / Michael Craig

Recapping the most read sports stories across the year.

JULY

July 2: ‘Absolutely devastated’: Heartbreak as Kiwi motorbike star dead at 28

July 2: Steven Adams back in New Zealand after injury-shortened NBA campaign

July 3: ‘Disappointing’: Australia accused of cheating as Ashes controversy erupts

July 9: Humbling the Pumas: All Blacks make statement performance

July 10: ABs captain v pitch invader: Unseen factor in Sam Cane kicking drama

July 13: Marc Ellis: Why I’m leaving NZ and World Cup concerns

July 15: All Blacks reveal triple-threat blueprint in win over Springboks

Richie Mo’unga celebrates his try against the Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium. Photosport

July 16: Warriors catch fire to crush Cronulla

July 20: Historic victory for Football Ferns over Norway

The Football Ferns react after Hannah Wilkinson scored against Norway. Photo / Michael Craig

July 21: Shaun Johnson leads Warriors to gutsy win in golden point thriller

July 25: Football Ferns crash back to earth with shock loss to the Philippines

July 29: Foster’s side lock up Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship

July 30: Football Ferns adventure ends in devastation after draw with Switzerland

July 31: Watch: All Black’s cheeky act on Wallaby has fans in stitches

AUGUST

August 3: Silver Ferns shocked in sensational World Cup draw

August 4: Silver Ferns suffer record defeat to Jamaica

August 5: Silver Ferns lose to England in semifinal

Silver Ferns run onto court before the Netball World Cup match between Jamaica and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

August 5: Battling All Blacks extend unbeaten run

August 7: Ian Foster reveals 33-man group for France

August 7: Sweden defeat United States after dramatic penalty shootout

August 12: Shootout drama! Australia survive epic against France

August 15: What a finish! Spain into World Cup final after incredible late drama

Magdalena Eriksson of Sweden is dejected after losing and Aitana Bonmati of Spain offers support during the FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal. Photosport

August 21: Club teammates in iconic image as Spain defeat England in final

August 21: ‘I did not enjoy that’: Football chief criticised after giving World Cup winner kiss on the lips

August 25: Liam Napier: Injuries, cards and carnage at Twickenham as ABs thrashed by Springboks

August 25: Seven in a row: Warriors seal top-four spot with ‘scratchy’ win

August 27: Fiji beat England for first time ever

SEPTEMBER

September 1: NZ’s highest-earning athletes ranked - who makes $30m a year?

September 2: Warriors blown away in final regular season game

September 6: Confessions of an international rugby star: ‘I used to sleep with three women a day’

September 9: Sacre bleu it! All Blacks handed biggest World Cup defeat

September 10: Adesanya loses title in massive upset to American Sean Strickland

September 11: Referee ruined one of the great Rugby World Cup matches

September 16: Roigard makes statement in big win over Namibia

September 16: Warriors thrash Knights to book spot in final four

September 17: Lawson edges out Max Verstappen to qualify 10th for Singapore Grand Prix

AlphaTauri driver Liam Lawson during a practice session at the Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix. Photosport

September 18: Fiji stun Australia for first win in 69 years

September 21: Training ground tensions flare in All Blacks camp

September 23: Warriors fall short after trashing by Broncos

September 24: Ireland beat South Africa in titanic Rugby World Cup clash

September 25: Welsh thrash Wallabies to send them out of World Cup in pool play for first time

September 30: Statement made: All Blacks send a message with Italy thrashing