Best of sport 2023: July to September - Football Ferns, Silver Ferns and All Blacks all in World Cup drama

Recapping the most read sports stories across the year.
JULY
July 2: ‘Absolutely devastated’: Heartbreak as Kiwi motorbike star dead at 28
July 2: Steven Adams back in New Zealand after injury-shortened NBA campaign
July 3: ‘Disappointing’: Australia accused of cheating as Ashes controversy erupts
July 9: Humbling the Pumas: All Blacks make statement performance
July 10: ABs captain v pitch invader: Unseen factor in Sam Cane kicking drama
July 13: Marc Ellis: Why I’m leaving NZ and World Cup concerns
July 15: All Blacks reveal triple-threat blueprint in win over Springboks
July 16: Warriors catch fire to crush Cronulla
July 20: Historic victory for Football Ferns over Norway
July 21: Shaun Johnson leads Warriors to gutsy win in golden point thriller
July 25: Football Ferns crash back to earth with shock loss to the Philippines
July 29: Foster’s side lock up Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship
July 30: Football Ferns adventure ends in devastation after draw with Switzerland
July 31: Watch: All Black’s cheeky act on Wallaby has fans in stitches
AUGUST
August 3: Silver Ferns shocked in sensational World Cup draw
August 4: Silver Ferns suffer record defeat to Jamaica
August 5: Silver Ferns lose to England in semifinal
August 5: Battling All Blacks extend unbeaten run
August 7: Ian Foster reveals 33-man group for France
August 7: Sweden defeat United States after dramatic penalty shootout
August 12: Shootout drama! Australia survive epic against France
August 15: What a finish! Spain into World Cup final after incredible late drama
August 21: Club teammates in iconic image as Spain defeat England in final
August 21: ‘I did not enjoy that’: Football chief criticised after giving World Cup winner kiss on the lips
August 25: Liam Napier: Injuries, cards and carnage at Twickenham as ABs thrashed by Springboks
August 25: Seven in a row: Warriors seal top-four spot with ‘scratchy’ win
August 27: Fiji beat England for first time ever
SEPTEMBER
September 1: NZ’s highest-earning athletes ranked - who makes $30m a year?
September 2: Warriors blown away in final regular season game
September 6: Confessions of an international rugby star: ‘I used to sleep with three women a day’
September 9: Sacre bleu it! All Blacks handed biggest World Cup defeat
September 10: Adesanya loses title in massive upset to American Sean Strickland
September 11: Referee ruined one of the great Rugby World Cup matches
September 16: Roigard makes statement in big win over Namibia
September 16: Warriors thrash Knights to book spot in final four
September 17: Lawson edges out Max Verstappen to qualify 10th for Singapore Grand Prix
September 18: Fiji stun Australia for first win in 69 years
September 21: Training ground tensions flare in All Blacks camp
September 23: Warriors fall short after trashing by Broncos
September 24: Ireland beat South Africa in titanic Rugby World Cup clash
September 25: Welsh thrash Wallabies to send them out of World Cup in pool play for first time
September 30: Statement made: All Blacks send a message with Italy thrashing