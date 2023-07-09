Up to 15 pitch invaders were on the field when All Blacks captain Sam Cane kicked out at a trespassing fan following his side’s win over Argentina in Mendoza on Sunday morning.

Cane was seen in video captured from the stands swinging his leg and catching a spectator who had been running behind the All Blacks huddle, sending him sprawling to the turf.

Cane apologised for his actions after the test. The person was able to regain their feet and continued to evade security on the Estadio Mavinas Argentinas pitch.

What is not seen in the video is how many other people stormed the field in the wake of the test.

Newstalk ZB’s rugby editor Elliott Smith was on the ground in Mendoza and revealed there was a large number of invaders on the field.

“I have no real issue with what Sam Cane has done here. The pitch invaders were coming from left, right and centre from fulltime - I suspect there would have been 15 or so at least. One nearly took out Damian McKenzie and I as we were speaking for Sky,” Smith said on Twitter.

Former All Black Israel Dagg backed the actions of Cane.

“I would have done the same tbh .. maybe a lazy no arm shoulder!! Stay off the field,” he said on Twitter.

sam cane enfermo mental pic.twitter.com/3Yb7tDkYuQ — Joaco (@Joaquinn0225) July 9, 2023

Cane posted an apology to his Instagram account a few hours after the match, initially writing that he “felt awful” about the incident. He later deleted that message and expanded on what had transpired in a new statement

“After the game someone ran onto the pitch and I made an error in judgement and played a part in stopping him,” Cane wrote. “I acknowledge this was not my role and it is out of character of me to act in such a way.

“I am really sorry and am disappointed in myself. I am trying my best to contact the individual to apologise and make things right.”

Later in the day, Cane added in an update on Instagram that he had succeeded in reaching the fan.

“Through the help of many good people, I managed to track down Roman,” he wrote. “Had a good catch up with him and his friends and I’m glad that we could leave things in a good place.”

New Zealand Rugby has been approached for comment about the incident, which marred an excellent performance from the All Blacks as they thrashed Argentina 41-12 to kick off the Rugby Championship.

Cane’s actions came 10 days after England cricketer Jonny Bairstow picked up and carried to the sidelines a protester who had entered the field of play during the second Ashes test against Australia in London.

Athletes in other codes have also in the past taken physical action to halt the charge of pitch invaders, though few with the vigour of Cane.

The 31-year-old has an otherwise exemplary discipline record. He has yet to receive a red card in 87 tests for the All Blacks or 150 matches for the Chiefs at Super Rugby level.