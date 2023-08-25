Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

Liam Napier: All Blacks defeat at Twickenham a story of injuries, cards and deflation

Liam Napier
By
4 mins to read
The All Blacks suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of a dominating Springboks side. Video / Sky Sport

By Liam Napier at Twickenham

South Africa 35 - All Blacks 7

Injuries, cards and a deflating defeat equates to carnage at a heaving Twickenham for the All Blacks.

The All Blacks wanted a full-blown

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport