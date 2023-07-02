Damon Rees in 2017 after being crowned New Zealand’s 600cc supersport champion. Photo / Andy McGechan

Kiwi motorcycle racer Damon Rees has died in the UK following a medical event.

The 28-year-old from Bay of Plenty had been in intensive care in Hull Hospital after the medical event, which was not related to racing.

His wife Talia Rees confirmed his passing on social media, saying: “I am heartbroken. I love you Damon Rees – you are now my guardian angel.

“Your heart was just too big for this world, and now we all hold a piece of you,” she wrote in the post.

Talia Rees had earlier posted that his condition was critical but stable. He’d had surgery but was responding well, a post the day before his passing said.

In a statement, Motorcycling New Zealand shared their condolences.

“We ask that our Motorcycling family take a moment to give respects to an engaging, competitive young man who still had much to give to the sport of Motorcycling.

“Damo – You will be greatly missed”.

Rees competed for two seasons in the British National Superstock 1000 Championship after opting to leave New Zealand at the start of 2020.

The last team he raced for was Binch Racing, who said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we confirm Damo passed away last night.

“Despite putting up a fight and battling as hard as he could, he was just too poorly.

Talia and Damon Rees. Photo / via taliarees__ - Instagram

“Damo meant so much to us all at Binch Racing. We are all absolutely devastated.

“His passion for motorcycle racing was there for all to see but Damo was more to us than just a racer, he was our friend.

“His dedicated approach to everything he wanted to do, his infectious personality and his wicked sense of humour made his time with us truly unforgettable.

“We wish to send our condolences, love and support to his amazing wife Talia, all the Rees family and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him back in his native New Zealand.”

A British Superbike Championship statement read: “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and team of Damon Rees this morning.





Damon Rees competing in the British Superbike Championship in 2021. Photo / Michael Wincott

“He was a popular rider within the paddock since joining the series and he will be sadly missed after losing his fight with an unexpected medical condition.”

A Givealittle page was set up to support Rees and his family while he was in intensive care at Hull Hospital. The page has so far received more than $25,000 in donations.