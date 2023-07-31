It was Scott Barrett’s night to shine for the All Blacks, stamping his authority on the game just five minutes in when produced the tackle of the season on Wallabies halfback Tate McDermott which forced the ball free for Shannon Frizell to pounce on and score.

But after such a dominating display, it wasn’t just Barrett’s performance that turned heads. His big night will also be remembered for the moment he produced a savage act of s**thousery on opposition replacement halfback Nic White.

After All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke scored midway through the second half, Wallabies star White had all too much to say to the referee after a series of hapless complaints.

As Barrett was cleaning White out of the ruck, White could be seen on the ground shouting at the referee while waving his arms.

Not satisfied with his clean-out work, Barrett took it one step further and at the perfect moment decided to “shush” White by putting his finger over the Australian’s mouth as they wrestled on the ground in a bid to get the yappy halfback to shut up.

Scott Barrett can be seen putting his finger over yappy Wallabies halfback Nic White in a bid to "shush" him up. Photo / Twitter

The cameras caught the sassy gesture at the perfect moment.

Not long later Barrett was seen this time with his finger over his own mouth, looking at White and gesturing for him to shut up.

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett makes a gesture to Wallabies halfback Nic White in the Bledisloe test game at Melbourne's MCG. Photo / via Twitter

The sassy moment has since gone viral with many fans getting behind Barrett for his “in the heat of the battle” gesture.

“The very definition of Acceptable S**thousery this, even from a Barrett,” one rugby fan wrote.

Another added: “The best thing Scott Barrett has done this match, and he has had a blinder!”

“Poor old Nic White seems to be copping a few hidings of late,” a third explained.

Rugby Pass weighed in, writing: “Scott Barrett shushing Nic White is iconic.”

It wasn’t just the only sore moment for Australia who eventually were handed a 38-7 thumping.

Fans from around the globe then piled in on the Wallabies following Barrett’s act.

One claimed “Australia rugby is all bark no bite” while another said “That gesture should’ve been shown to Eddie Jones, he deserved a heavy shush.”

Responding to the moment, Barrett told media after the game it was out of character for him to indulge in those sorts of theatrics.

“I guess in the heat of the battle there were a few words about holding him at the breakdown,” Barrett said.

“I probably cleaned him out a couple of times earlier, so it wasn’t the first time he had complained to the referee.

“It is not usually like me. Normally I go back to halfway and worry about the kick-off.”

Rugby journalist Gregor Paul wrote that it’s something Barrett should not regret, saying it was a “moment to illustrate how both he and the All Blacks have come of age this year”.

“It was a little incident that indicated the confidence the All Blacks now have in themselves and their ability to front physically for 80 minutes,” Paul wrote.

“And it was fitting that it came from Barrett, who took his game to another level in Melbourne, and it frustrated the Wallabies – White in particular - that they couldn’t find any way to reduce his influence.”

All Blacks coach Ian Foster was asked to rate Barrett’s performance, and he said: “I would have thought nine out of 10, because if I give him 10 out of 10 he might have a lazy week. He’s playing really well.”



