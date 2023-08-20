Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso.

Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales has been criticised by viewers of the Fifa Women’s World Cup final after kissing Spain star Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the trophy presentation.

Rubiales was one of the Fifa officials on stage who congratulated the Spanish players after they received their winners’ medals following a 1-0 victory over England to capture their first World Cup title.

Rubiales planted a kiss on the cheek of all the Spanish players, but also kissed the lips of Hermoso.

Hermoso told Spanish TV network La 1: “Eh... yeah, I did not enjoy that.”

Spain's Jennifer Hermoso and Rocio Galvez (right) lie on the pitch celebrating at the end of the Fifa Women's World Cup final. Photo / AP

Rubiales reportedly told Spain’s Radio Marca it was merely “two people having a minor show of affection” .

“We are champions and that’s what I’ll take,” he added.