All Blacks 23

Wallabies 20

Talk about a test of two halves. Dunedin witnessed the wildly contrasting Jekyll and Hyde of the All Blacks as they rode through significant self-inflicted adversity to emerge with fraught victory over the Wallabies.

One week on from a dominant win in Melbourne the revamped, second-string All Blacks needed all of 79 minutes to overcome the Wallabies, and their many errors.

Richie Mo’unga’s late strike sealed the All Blacks’ methodical comeback to improve their unbeaten revival to 11 tests – much to the delight of the 28,000 in attendance who endured many frustrations prior.

It was fitting, too, that Mo’unga savoured the match-winning moment as he is one of many leading All Blacks - Aaron Smith, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick and Dane Coles among others - playing their final home tests.

With no trophies or true jeopardy at stake, the All Blacks struggled to replicate their previous three standard-setting victories this year.

One clear takeaway is the levels between the All Blacks first, second and third choice figures, though, with some playing their way out of World Cup contention. Others such as impressive rookie blindside Samipeni Finau likely played his way in with a performance second half performance.

Widespread changes caused widespread problems for the All Blacks. Twelve starting changes from last week’s 38-8 victory handed several fringe squad prospects, including three rookies, chances to impress before Monday’s World Cup squad naming.

Immediately, though, the All Blacks’ lack of cohesion was evident across the board.

In a test more akin at times to a Barbarians festival match than a World Cup encounter, the All Blacks were guilty of initially playing with reckless abandon. Such an approach played into the Wallabies hands.

It was far from pretty but the All Blacks were a different beast in the second spell.

By tightening their game, using the maul, scrum and direct carries as weapons and attacking the Wallabies breakdown, the All Blacks gradually regained their composure.

Injecting the bench made a major difference, too, with Smith and Mo’unga transforming the All Blacks’ decision-making and direction from the 51-minute mark.

After trailing 17-3 at halftime the All Blacks scored 17 unanswered points in their second half revival, with Shaun Stevenson and Finau claiming tries on debut, before Quade Cooper drew the Wallabies level with their only points of the second spell.

Having regained control, the All Blacks handed Mo’unga the penalty kick from 40 metres out and he did not disappoint.

Richie Mo’unga celebrates his match-winning penalty. Photo / Getty

In the heart of the All Blacks pack Whitelock stood tall to deliver a typically influential effort that included several breakdown turnovers. Ardie Savea, likewise, stepped up in a big way to lead from the front with a series of powerful carries and defensive plays.

Despite losing the ball over the line Leicester Fainga’anuku made the most of his chances. Fainga’anuku had to be patient, with a calf injury halting his involvement before this test. His hunger was, therefore, prevalent as he increasingly went looking for work. Whenever he touched the ball – on the left edge or from the ruck – Fainga’anuku proved a damaging presence, just as he was throughout Super Rugby for the Crusaders.

Those notable contributions were, however, in stark contrast to the All Blacks first half – easily their worst of the year. They were hurried, rattled, headless; taking quick taps, throwing rash offloads, losing lineouts, falling off tackles – 10 in the opening quarter – while battling ill-discipline.

Damian McKenzie’s option-taking from first five-eighth, his poor kicking in particular, fuelled frequent mistakes.

While they were constantly gifted the ball the Wallabies, led by 24-year-old halfback Tate McDermott for the first time, capitalised on the majority of their chances in the first half with Marika Koroibete and Tom Hooper claiming tries.

But for Savea holding up McDermott over the line, the halftime deficit would have been worse for the All Blacks.

Losing veteran lock Retallick to a knee injury and centre Braydon Ennor, which injected Dallas McLeod on debut, will spark lingering concerns for the All Blacks. Retallick in particular will be a serious worry.

This performance, though, will be quickly superseded by one final test with the Springboks at Twickenham before the real business, the World Cup opener against France in Paris, looms into full view.

Four straight losses under Eddie Jones suggests the Wallabies are in strife but their improvement in this effort, and favourable World Cup draw, offers heart for long-suffering Australian rugby fans.

All Blacks 23 (Shaun Stevenson, Samipeni Finau tries; Damian McKenzie con, pen, Richie Mo’unga con, 2 pens)

Wallabies 20 (Marika Koroibete, Tom Hooper tries; Carter Gordon 2 cons, pen, Quade Cooper pen)

HT: 3-17