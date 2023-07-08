Beauden Barrett celebrates with teammates after scoring a try. Photo / Getty Images

Starting as they intend to continue in this all-important World Cup year, the All Blacks conjured a clinic in their opening test of the season to humble the Pumas in Mendoza.

With a statement performance led by a show of force from the forward pack, the All Blacks scored seven tries – five in the first half – to maintain their unbeaten record in Argentina.

Given their limited preparation, two weeks after the Super Rugby final and with the long-haul travel factored in, this was an impressive first offering from the All Blacks that suggested they are well placed to build on their improvements in the second half of last year.

As far as starting points go, you couldn’t ask for much more.

The All Blacks forward pack put the squeeze on the Pumas throughout, creating pressure points at the set piece and in the collisions that never let the locals into the contest.

On the back of that dominant platform the All Blacks attack flourished. They led 31-0 at halftime to ooze confidence and leave the Pumas reeling.

While the second half finished 10-10, the All Blacks were never genuinely threatened.

Physicality set the tone for the All Blacks, with their pack laying an impressive platform. Collectively the All Blacks tore into rucks while their set piece, led by Ethan de Groot’s destructive scrummaging and Josh Lord pressuring the lineout, had the Pumas rattled at the source.

Shannon Frizell carried powerfully and chipped in at the lineout; Sam Cane led from the front by carrying his Super Rugby form through to the test arena. The All Blacks captain laid on several huge hits – one in particular in the first half that forced a mistake. Tyrel Lomax showcased his defensive work-rate, too, and Scott Barrett featured prominently.

With ball in hand the All Blacks forwards found success with tip-on passes at the line to shift the point of attack and set up Dane Coles for the opening try.

Rieko Ioane handles the ball. Photo / Getty Images

Playing at pace, and on the front foot, the All Blacks backline increasingly thrived. Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane’s midfield combination grew in stature. Barrett finished a blindside breakout sparked by brother Beauden from inside the All Blacks 22 while the simplicity of his approach from second-five provided a punchy point of difference.

Ioane consistently punched holes in the Pumas defence and enjoyed the reward for his regular involvement with a try after beating two defenders with telling footwork at the line.

McKenzie’s introduction at first five-eighth - in his first test there 18 months - didn’t all go to plan. He almost conceded a try in the opening minute after being charged down on his line. He missed four conversions and attempted wrap around plays didn’t always come off. But the Chiefs playmaker settled into his work to challenge the line, find his depth and speed, and lay on two second half strikes.

Chiefs wing Emoni Narawa, making his debut on the right edge, was highly involved early with several touches coming his way. He didn’t put a foot wrong but as the match wore on, play didn’t flow his way - until the closing stages when he claimed his first test try with a trademark clinical finish following a McKenzie skip ball.

Dane Coles runs with the ball. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

While the All Blacks savoured supreme dominance, the Pumas were a rabble. Their scrum had no answers for the All Blacks power. Under pressure they conceded frequent penalties, including a yellow card to No 8 Rodrigo Bruni. Until the second half when they were more direct, the locals seemed to have no other game plan but to hoof the ball – often poorly and aimlessly – at every opportunity. Their lateral attack also posed the All Blacks few problems.

The All Blacks were forced to defend for long periods in the second half. While they lost some impetus with the introduction of their bench, finishing the match by conceding two tries is testament to their defensive efforts.

With the Springboks, who made a statement of their own in dispatching the Wallabies 43-12 in Pretoria, en route to Auckland for this week’s showdown at Mt Smart Stadium, the All Blacks will quickly switch focus to confronting the world champions.

All Blacks: Dane Coles, Ardie Savea, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barret, Emoni Narawa tries, Damian McKenzie con 3

Pumas: Lucio Sordoni, Augustin Creevy tries

HT: 31-0