Megan Rapinoe in action against Vietnam. Photo / Getty

Live updates of the Women’s Fifa World Cup 2023 round-of-16 clash between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne.

Sweden progressed as winners of group G, advancing to the knockout stages with victories over South Africa, Italy and Argentina. The United States were forced to settle for second in group E, beating Vietnam before being held by the Netherlands and Portugal.

The winner of this match will face Japan in the quarter-finals at Eden Park on Friday night.

Follow updates below: