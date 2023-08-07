All Blacks coach Ian Foster announces his 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup from 5pm.

Late injuries could play a significant role in shaping the All Blacks’ World Cup squad.

Veteran lock Brodie Retallick and midfield contender Braydon Ennor suffered knee injuries in the first half of the All Blacks 23-20 victory over the Wallabies in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster gave little away about their prognosis – other than to say Ennor was sorer than Retallick – but post-match scans are believed to have revealed both injuries are relatively serious.

In a potentially cruel setback Crusaders centre Ennor is in serious doubt and could be ruled out of the tournament while Retallick may be sidelined for four-to-six weeks – a timeframe that threatens his involvement in the All Blacks first two pool matches against France and Namibia, and the warm-up test against the Springboks at Twickenham.