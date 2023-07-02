The Adams family reunion. Photo / Dame Valerie Adams / Instagram

After missing the end of the NBA season, Steven Adams is back in New Zealand to enjoy some downtime during the offseason, and catch up with family at some local hotspots.

The 29-year-old Memphis Grizzlies centre was back enjoying some time with his family around Auckland this weekend, with his family reunion posted by sister and Olympic shot put champion Valerie.

The pair also stopped in at local Auckland food truck Captain Kai Moana, who were left star-struck by the elite sporting duo.

“Such an epic day!” they posted on Instagram. “It’s not every day you get to meet real life superstars and superheroes! And super beautiful people! Thank you so much @valerieadams84 and @stevenadams and buba Kimoana for coming out to eat with us! And for taking a moment to hang out!

“You both really are a true inspiration to not only my family but the whole of Aotearoa!

“You’re both welcome back any time and every time! Thank you thank you thank you so much for shining your light on us today!”

It has been a rocky year for Adams professionally, as he missed the end of the NBA season for the Memphis Grizzlies, including their short run in the playoffs, after suffering a knee injury in January.

The initial diagnosis was that the injury would keep him out for only a matter of weeks, but he did not feature again during the team’s campaign. The injury saw him limited to a career-low 42 appearances, after proving himself to be a key piece to the puzzle for the Grizzlies.

Not only did it put an end to his NBA season, but also to any chance of him featuring in the Tall Blacks’ upcoming Fiva World Cup campaign after some earlier talks between the two parties.

“We were having good and productive conversations with Steven earlier and he was considering a lot of things; but he suffered a pretty serious knee injury. We just wish him all the best to get back on his feet and for playing again in his next NBA season,” said Tall Blacks head coach Pero Cameron.

Adams, who signed a two-year extension with Memphis before the campaign which begins in the 2023-24 season, was having his best scoring campaign since being traded away from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2020 offseason, and was having the best rebounding season of his career, averaging 11.5 rebounds per game in his 42 appearances.

Steven Adams was ruled out of the end of the Memphis Grizzlies season. Photo / AP

Adams will return to a new-look group ahead of the 2023-24 season, with wing Dillon Brooks and point guard Tyus Jones no longer with the team, while former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and former MVP Derrick Rose have been added to the squad early in the free agency period.

Their inclusions will be important particularly at the start of the new season for the Grizzlies, with star point guard Ja Morant set to miss the first 25 games after being suspended by the NBA for flashing a gun during a live broadcast on Instagram.