Referee Anthony Taylor and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister. Photo / Getty Images

Liverpool fell further out of contention for the English Premier League title. That’s perhaps the least of Jurgen Klopp’s problems.

Just as upsetting for the outgoing Liverpool manager in a 2-2 draw with West Ham might be a touchline confrontation with his star forward, Mohamed Salah, that Klopp tried to downplay after the match.

The incident happened as Salah was preparing to enter as a substitute soon after Michail Antonio’s 77th-minute equalizer. It was the second time in Liverpool’s last three games that Salah has been benched, an unusual position for one of the club’s greatest scorers who has rarely been dropped in his time at Anfield.

Whether Salah remains at Liverpool beyond this season remains to be seen - he was linked heavily with a move to Saudi Arabia last year - but Klopp is sure to be going.

With three games left in the league, his successful Liverpool tenure might be ending on a sour note.

This latest setback came after recent losses to Crystal Palace and Everton, and left the team in third place - two points behind Arsenal and one off Manchester City. They both have games in hand over Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Zeki Amdouni’s 87th-minute penalty earned relegation-threatened Burnley a 1-1 draw at Manchester United to increase the spotlight on under-fire manager Erik ten Hag and his stuttering team.

Old Trafford has been a happy hunting ground down the years for Manchester City great Vincent Kompany, and his Burnley team made the short journey looking to boost their faint hopes of English Premier League survival.

Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Andre Onana react during Manchester United's draw against Burnley. Photo / Getty Images

Antony looked to have pushed Burnley further toward the drop with a 79th-minute opener, only for the otherwise impressive United goalkeeper Andre Onana to give away a late penalty that was converted by Amdouni.

There were boos at the fulltime whistle from some of the home faithful at Old Trafford, where the travelling support applauded their players’ efforts as they continue to scrap for survival.

Bruno Fernandes hit a post during a bright United start, but Burnley grew into the game and Onana’s spectacular reaction stopped Lyle Foster’s header.

United’s bid for Champions League qualification is all but over, with ten Hag’s sixth-placed team just one point above Newcastle in seventh.

Next-to-last Burnley moved two points from safety, but Nottingham Forest - occupying the spot just above the relegation zone - have a game in hand.