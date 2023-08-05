Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Netball World Cup 2023 live updates: Silver Ferns v England, semifinal

NZ Herald
Quick Read
In anticipation for the upcoming netball world cup; sit down with Liam Napier, Jenny Woods and Nathan Limm to talk about the key selections.

The Silver Ferns and England clash for a spot in the final.

New Zealand head into the match following a draw with South Africa and then a defeat to Jamaica, while red-hot England are unbeaten in Cape Town.

Follow the action below:

Latest from Sport