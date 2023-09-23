NZ Herald reporter Cheree Kinnear and Newstalk ZB's Elliot Smith unpack the All Blacks' 2023 Rugby World Cup victory over Namibia in Toulouse. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Top-ranked Ireland won the Rugby World Cup’s second clash of the titans by edging No. 2-ranked South Africa 13-8 in a ferocious encounter on Sunday morning.

Right winger Mack Hansen scored Ireland’s try after 33 minutes — the first South Africa conceded in this tournament — and left winger Cheslin Kolbe replied with a try for the Springboks early in the second half of a gripping contest.

Ireland have extended their test win streak to 16 and will likely top Pool B, thus probably avoiding host France in the quarter-finals and setting up a meeting with the three-time champions All Blacks.

South Africa were on top for considerable spells but paid the price for poor goalkicking from flyhalf Manie Libbok and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, who missed a combined four of five and left 11 points in the wind.

After Jonathan Sexton’s penalty put Ireland ahead 10-8 an hour in, his replacement Jack Crowley slotted a 77th-minute penalty to leave South Africa needing a try to draw and a converted score to win.

The Springboks earned a lineout 10 meters from the Irish line but the maul was smothered and the couldn’t recycle the ball quickly enough before the play was whistled and the game was over.

Ireland beat the defending champions for the second time in 10 months and for the first time at the Rugby World Cup.

The second heavyweight clash of the tournament followed France’s opening-night 27-13 win against the All Blacks, and had a crackling aura of expectation about it.

Roared on by a huge contingent of fans at the 80,000-capacity Stade de France, the Irish showed their intent by taking an attacking lineout from the first penalty. They lost the throw and then had to defend ferociously on South Africa’s foray forward, which ended with an infringement in the ruck giving Libbok a penalty for 3-0. That was the only kick he made.

Ireland notched a third straight win against the Springboks, while the Northern Hemisphere big guns made it 2-0 against the Southern Hemisphere so far at the Rugby World Cup.







