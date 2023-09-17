Home / Sport / Rugby Australia v Fiji, Rugby World Cup 2023, Pool C clash NZ Herald 17 Sep, 2023 04:54 PM Quick Read Save share Fiji's Simione Kuruvoli reacts during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Australia and Fiji in Saint-Etienne. Photo / AP

Fiji's Simione Kuruvoli reacts during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Australia and Fiji in Saint-Etienne. Photo / AP