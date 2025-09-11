Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

What Stuart Nash’s gaffe means for NZ First; something’s cooking in Te Pāti Māori – Audrey Young

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

The Te Pāti Māori wouldn't condemn the comments. Video / NZ Herald
Audrey Young
Opinion by Audrey Young
Audrey Young, Senior Political Correspondent at the New Zealand Herald based at Parliament, specialises in writing about politics and power.
Learn more

This is a transcript of the Premium Politics newsletter. To sign up, click here, select ‘Inside Politics with Audrey Young’ and save your preferences.

Welcome to Inside Politics. Ex-Labour minister Stuart Nash appears to be rivalling Anthony Scaramucci for the speed of a fall. The latter

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save