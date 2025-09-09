On the inclusion of non-Pacific partners, Luxon this week said New Zealand had advocated strongly for the “status quo”, describing PIF as a good opportunity to engage with large nations, “particularly on development opportunities”.

One such opportunity was the Bina Harbour Tuna Processing Plant Project, for which New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had provided more than $4 million to fund an office assessing the project’s economic feasibility.

With an estimated price tag north of $320m, New Zealand is unlikely to make much of a dent but it had been hoped conversations on the ground with more wealthy allies, particularly rhose in Europe, could have prompted progress towards a multi-donor partnership.

Peters, who described the exclusion of partners as “unnecessary and unhelpful”, acknowledged finding supportive partners to advance projects would be “more difficult” in their absence.

However, he noted “normality will be restored” next year when PIF is hosted by Palau, who will allow the attendance of dialogue partners as one of three PIF members with diplomatic ties to Taiwan.

Massey University associate professor Anna Powles told the Herald the United States’ absence could prove costly for the region.

“Given that the bandwidth in Washington DC is pretty narrow on Pacific issues, there is obviously some concern that having tried to ensure that the Pacific Island Forum and Pacific issues were front of mind for the Trump administration … there is some concern that this could potentially dampen interest in Washington DC on Pacific issues.”

Peters appeared less concerned, citing the US’ ongoing review of its aid programme.

“If they haven’t got anything to say right here right now whilst they make up their mind for October, they’d be understanding in their case.”

Dialogue partners’ exclusion a ‘distraction’

Powles said the international debate over the absence of dialogue partners had distracted from more material issues facing the Pacific.

“It’s really dominated the airways and there’s some frustration about that, that once again, geopolitics has dominated a meeting where the attention really needs to be focused on the agenda and on the issues which are of concern and of priority for Pacific countries.”

Among the more significant developments expected from this year’s forum was the signing of the Pacific Resilience Facility treaty, which provided a climate financing vehicle that New Zealand has donated $20m towards.

Also likely to be agreed was Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka’s Ocean of Peace declaration, which proposed a framework to manage conflict in the region and how to prioritise peace-building, although questions remained about how it could be implemented.

Leaders were also expected to support New Zealand’s bid to host the forum in 2027, 16 years after it last hosted.

