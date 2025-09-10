Sebastien Lecornu, France's new Prime Minister, promised a 'profound break' with the past. Photo / Getty Images
France’s new Prime Minister, Sebastien Lecornu, has promised a “profound break” with the past as he faces the thorny task of trying to build a Government with enough parliamentary support to pull the country out of a political crisis.
Lecornu’s first day on the job on Wednesday coincided withstreet protests across France in a show of grassroots opposition to President Emmanuel Macron, which resulted in clashes with police, as well as a fire that broke out at a restaurant in central Paris.
But the protests, which drew about 175,000 people and were policed by 80,000 officers, who arrested 500, according to interior ministry figures, had an uneven impact across the country.
Major unions are planning further action for next week, with Christian Grolier, secretary general of the Force Ouvriere union’s federation of civil servants, telling AFP that “the majority of our troops preferred to reserve themselves for September 18” rather than turn out on Wednesday.
The President appointed Lecornu – a close Macron ally and Defence Minister for the past three years – late on Tuesday, only 24 hours after his predecessor Francois Bayrou lost a confidence vote in Parliament over his attempt to implement austerity measures to reduce France’s debt.
Taking over from 74-year-old Bayrou, Lecornu, 39, promised to find “more creative” ways than before to work with opposition parties to try to build a stable Government.
“We will get there,” he said during a handover ceremony.
Lecornu – the seventh Prime Minister since Macron took office in 2017 – and the third inside a year – faces the urgent challenge of giving France a budget for 2026 without suffering the same fate as Bayrou, who lasted just nine months before being ousted in a no-confidence vote.
“On one side, the France of courage – the men and women in blue,” he said, referring to police. “On the other, the France of sabotage in black.”
Despite a call by a loose left-wing coalition of organisers to “block everything”, most high-speed trains ran on schedule, and disruption to the Paris metro was minimal, operators reported.
But many schools were blocked, and protesters occupied roads and railway stations across the country.
Macron’s decision to name a close ally as Prime Minister was a “slap in the face”, said Florent, a protester in Lyon who gave only his first name.
“We need change.”
‘Facebook revolutionaries’
The decentralised nature of the protests was reminiscent of a previous anti-Government movement – the Yellow Vests, which emerged in 2018 without clear leadership and which became an early major test for Macron.
Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said he suspected the “radical left” was running the protests.
Cedric Brun, a 46-year-old auto worker and local union boss in the northern city of Valenciennes, conceded that “I thought there’d be more of us. It’s unfortunate that there are more revolutionaries on Facebook than in real life”.
Bayrou had insisted €44 billion ($52b) of spending cuts were needed to tackle France’s debt and stabilise the public finances.
Opponents accused him of trying to achieve this at the expense of wage earners and pensioners while sparing the wealthy.