Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Chris Hipkins hoses down discussion on Labour tolerating higher inflation after Barbara Edmonds’ interest in discussing idea with economists

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and Finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and Finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has hosed down a discussion, begun by his Finance Minister Barbara Edmonds, about a Labour Government allowing the Reserve Bank a higher inflation target, which would probably have the effect of allowing inflation to run hotter for longer.

He said that despite Edmonds saying she

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save