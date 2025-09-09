Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Guilty ’til proven innocent? Govt’s new shoplifting offence weighs public safety versus individual rights

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

NZ Herald Live: Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith makes law and order announcement.

A Government proposal for a new infringement offence for shoplifting would mean the burden of proof would fall on the suspect to prove their innocence.

This would create a tension with the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, protected in the NZ Bill of Rights Act, but Justice

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save