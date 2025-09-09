Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘A person with a p***y and a pair of t***s:’ Winston Peters unimpressed with potential NZ First MP Stuart Nash’s ‘woman’ description

Azaria Howell
By
Political Reporter·Newstalk ZB·
4 mins to read

Former Labour minister Stuart Nash made an appearance at New Zealand First's convention in Palmerston North over the weekend. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Labour minister Stuart Nash made an appearance at New Zealand First's convention in Palmerston North over the weekend. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Labour Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash, who has made a pitch to become an MP for New Zealand First, has used sexist slurs when giving his definition of a woman.

Nash stated a woman is a “person with a p***y and a pair of t***s,”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save