Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Israel threatens ‘enemies everywhere’ after strike against Hamas in Qatar

By Louisa Loveluck
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Security footage captures the moment of an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar. Photo / Getty Images

Security footage captures the moment of an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar. Photo / Getty Images

Israel’s defence minister vowed to continue attacks on its enemies “everywhere”, a day after its attempt to assassinate Hamas’s leaders in the Qatari capital, Doha, which appeared not to kill senior figures.

“The long arm of Israel will strike its enemies everywhere. There is no place where they can

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save