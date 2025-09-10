Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Texts reveal Nicola Willis was warned she might be asked to sack Adrian Orr as Reserve Bank Governor

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

She expressed disagreement with his newly revealed comments. Video / Mark Mitchell

Copies of text messages just released by Treasury confirm Adrian Orr was likely to be sacked if he didn’t resign as Reserve Bank Governor.

The process was so advanced, Secretary to the Treasury Iain Rennie warned Finance Minister Nicola Willis she might receive a recommendation from the Reserve Bank board

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save