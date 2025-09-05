Treasury noted the Reserve Bank added $40m of underspends from previous years to what it planned to spend in the year to June 2025.

The bank had more funds in its kitty because former Finance Minister Grant Robertson approved its request for a funding top-up in 2023.

Going into the 2025-30 agreement, it was clarified that the bank couldn’t roll over underspends to future years.

Treasury raised “other concerns” with the bank’s funding bid.

It noted that it assumed funding would need to be adjusted to account for annual inflation of 3.6% – a rate above that which the Reserve Bank itself expected inflation to sit at, given one of its main jobs is to keep inflation between 1% and 3%.

The Treasury also said the Reserve Bank’s funding bid wasn’t adjusted to account for the fact that it would no longer be responsible for ensuring the entities it regulates comply with anti-money laundering/countering the financing of terrorism rules, and costs around currency issuance would be accounted for separately.

Treasury said the Reserve Bank was “not sufficiently considering reprioritisation opportunities, such as downscaling non-legislative functions”.

It said “a disproportionate number of resources” had been concentrated at the upper echelons of management as well as within the non-legislative teams.

Treasury also said the sum the bank said it needed for capital expenditure included $22m for “ambiguous contingencies”.

“Capex funding should be grounded in tangible evidence of need for further investment,” Treasury said.

It suggested the Reserve Bank’s funding total $718m over five years.

Reserve Bank board meeting minutes, released today, show the board met on February 14 – the day after Treasury gave Willis this advice.

At this point, Orr and the Reserve Bank’s management argued the bank should hold its position, but the board was happy to back down, with the chairman at the time, Neil Quigley, noting he had received “strong signals from the minister and Treasury” that the amount both the management and the board previously bid for would be unacceptable.

The board meeting minutes also noted:

“The wider public sector context; RBNZ is not alone in being asked to reduce spending to a substantial extent.

“The importance of the board now being more directly involved in the FYFA [Five-Year Funding Agreement] process, including discussions with Treasury and the minister.”

Previously released documents show Orr didn’t back down at this point. Later in February, things got tense between him and the Treasury and Willis in meetings.

By the time Orr resigned on March 5, he agreed he lacked trust in the board, Treasury and Willis.

Later in March, the Reserve Bank made a new proposal for $750m of funding.

In April, Willis decided to allocate it $776m for the five years to 2030 – 8% more than the previous five years.

Last month, the Herald reported the bank was working through the third and final phase of a restructure that is proposed to see a net reduction of 142 roles, including 35 vacant positions.

This will come on top of a net 15 leadership roles being reduced under prior phases of the restructure.

With 660 full-time equivalent roles at the bank at the end of January, the proposed cuts will take staffing levels back to where they were in June 2023.

Quigley resigned with immediate effect last week, after Willis told him the board’s handling of affairs surrounding Orr’s departure had tarnished the bank’s reputation.

Jenee Tibshraeny is the Herald’s Wellington business editor, based in the parliamentary press gallery. She specialises in government and Reserve Bank policymaking, economics and banking.