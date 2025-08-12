Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

Adrian Orr’s Reserve Bank hiring spree unwound, with proposal for 1 in 4 jobs to be cut

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Wellington Business Editor Jenée Tibshraeny explains Orr wanted $1 billion plus for the next five years, which his board deemed excessive.

Jobs at the Reserve Bank could be slashed by nearly a quarter, as the hiring spree that occurred under Adrian Orr’s leadership is unwound.

The bank is working through the third and final phase of a restructure that is proposed to see a net reduction of 142 roles, including 35

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save