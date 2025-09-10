Advertisement
New secondary school subjects revealed, including civics education, journalism; artificial intelligence to be used

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Education Minister Erica Stanford unveiled the new subjects today. Dean Purcell

The Government has unveiled the new list of secondary school subjects that students will be able to undertake as part of a refresh of the country’s national curriculum.

The new subjects on offer will include civics, politics and philosophy; media, journalism and communications; te mātai i te Ao Māori; Pacific

