Authorities said nobody was harmed after Poland’s airspace was violated 19 times. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said at least three drones were shot down after Warsaw and its allies scrambled jets.

Tusk also warned the situation – three-and-a-half years into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has killed tens of thousands of people – risked boiling over, and called urgent talks with Nato.

Trump, who warned at the weekend that he was ready to impose more sanctions on Moscow, wrote on his Truth Social platform: “What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!” without elaborating.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the intrusion was not accidental and branded it “an unprecedented case of an attack” on Poland, Nato and the European Union.

But Russia’s defence ministry denied targeting Poland, while Moscow’s foreign ministry accused Warsaw of spreading “myths” to escalate the war in Ukraine.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw separately told AFP that “Poland has failed to provide evidence” that “the objects that entered Polish airspace” were Russian.

Russian drones and missiles have entered the airspace of Nato members, including Poland’s, several times, but a Nato country has never attempted to shoot them down.

‘Reckless behaviour’

Tusk said he had invoked Nato’s Article 4, under which a member can call urgent talks when it feels its “territorial integrity, political independence or security” are at risk – only the eighth time the measure has been used.

“This situation... brings us closer than ever to open conflict since World War II,” Tusk told Parliament.

He, however, said that there is “no reason today to claim that we are in a state of war”.

The incident came as Russia unleashed its latest barrage of strikes across Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the airspace violation was a “dangerous precedent” and urged a strong response from Kyiv’s allies.

He slammed Western and global leaders for “lack of action” over the intrusion.

“The Russians are testing the limits of what is possible... They are recording how the armed forces of Nato countries act,” he said in his daily address.

Poland’s Interior Ministry said 15 drones and debris from an unknown projectile had been located so far.

A cornerstone of Nato is the principle that an attack on any member is deemed an attack on all.

Nato chief Mark Rutte denounced Moscow’s “reckless behaviour” and hailed his organisation’s “very successful reaction”, telling journalists the alliance’s air defences had done their job.

‘Act of aggression’

European capitals rushed out condemnations, slamming Russian President Vladimir Putin over the incident.

“What he wants to do is to test us,” said the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas. “And every time he’s bolder, because he’s able to be bolder because our response hasn’t been strong enough.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also condemned Russia, saying it had “endangered human lives”, while United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of a “real risk” of the war spreading beyond Ukraine’s borders.

A senior Nato diplomat, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the response from Nato would probably be “shifting a few extra assets” to Poland or elsewhere in the east.

The intrusion came just two days before military drills in Russia and Belarus starting on Friday.

Tusk said “critical days” were ahead for Poland, after earlier announcing the closures of its few remaining border crossings with Belarus over the drills.

Poland, a major supporter of Ukraine, hosts more than a million Ukrainian refugees and is a key transit point for Western humanitarian and military aid to the country.

