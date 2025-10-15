Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Parliament mourns Jim Bolger, a leader of substance; Gerry Brownlee reaches his limit – Audrey Young

Audrey Young
Opinion by
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read
Audrey Young, Senior Political Correspondent at the New Zealand Herald based at Parliament, specialises in writing about politics and power.

Former PM Jenny Shipley speaks to Herald NOW about Jim Bolger and his legacy. Video / Herald NOW

This is a transcript of the Premium Politics newsletter. To sign up, click here, select “Inside Politics with Audrey Young” and save your preferences.

Welcome to Inside Politics.

Jim Bolger was a leader of substance, but one who was more appreciated after he was gone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save