Labour MP Willie Jackson believes a split within Te Pāti Māori is “inevitable” if internal conflicts aren’t addressed shortly, but he says it’s too early to discount any future collaboration with Labour.
He’s pushing for a meeting with Te Pāti Māori by the end of November in the hopesof getting “some indications on where we’re heading next year” before the election, acknowledging questions of whether the party would be a stable partner for Labour.
But Jackson said Labour would not be “forced into a position to make a decision with regards to any future relationships with them”.
“That internal stuff has to play out. I think it’s still got some way to go, but it’s getting close to terminal, I would say.”
“She’s been a good MP. We don’t get any joy in watching them killing each other off,” he said on Wednesday.
“From a purely kaupapa sense, I’d like to see them fix it. But if they don’t get together soon, you’d just about think it was all over in terms of a future for her and Te Pāti Māori, which I find sad.”
“I think a few people are surprised that they’ve responded so harshly, and obviously it was going to get into the media, but that’s their style.”
People in Mariameno Kapa-Kingi’s seat of Te Tai Tokerau “are thinking that it’s probably just about terminal unless they can patch it up,” Jackson claimed.
He said there was also “a section who are not happy with the leadership”. There have been reports that Te Tai Tonga electorate branch wanted a vote of no confidence in Tamihere and the executive leadership.
“But it looks like overwhelmingly that the majority are happy with the leadership ... it’ll be fascinating to see what happens in the next few weeks.”
Jackson, whose experience in Māori politics goes back decades, including his time in the Mana Motuhake party and Labour, said internal issues were not “uncommon”. He noted the Māori Party had a split in 2011, when Hone Harawira went off and formed Mana.
He said he found it “amusing” that people suggested just because Te Pāti Māori have “all these internals, therefore Labour can’t do a deal with them”.
“They’re not the first party to have internals,” Jackson added.
The MP said, “We’re not all saying, ‘oh, it’s all over, we can’t even do a relationship,’ just because the Prime Minister said you can’t do a relationship. I mean, how crazy is that? Why would we discount them as a possibility? I don’t know what sort of relationship.
“Why would we discount them just because they’ve got some internals going? Even if Mariameno splits, why would we discount them?”
“One of the things that I’ll be pushing for is for us to meet with them. Might try to tie [that] up before the end of November ... just so we can get some indications on where we’re heading next year.”
Jackson pushed back on the calls from the Government, suggesting the likes of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon were in no position to make such suggestions about how to deal with minor parties, given criticisms of Luxon’s own coalition.
“We’ve all been talking for the last two or three weeks [about] the state of Te Pāti Māori and then the inevitable question of, would they be a stable partner for us? You have [National’s] Nicola Willis and Luxon saying we’ve got to disconnect from them.
“Why? Because they are having some internals. It would suit them, because it would take away an opportunity with us in terms of numbers.”
Willis on Tuesday said it was “disturbing to see civil conflict within a party”.
“A party that can’t manage itself certainly can’t have a role in managing the country. Chris Hipkins should rule them out today. He should have done it yesterday. Te Pāti Māori are a recipe for division in New Zealand, division within themselves, and unstable Government.”
