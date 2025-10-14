Eru broke with the party and earlier this month publicly accused it of having a dictatorial leadership style. He has not directly responded to the allegations in the documents released by Te Pāti Māori, first reported by the Herald yesterday.

In a new post on social media on Wednesday morning, Eru referenced reports of others in the party being frustrated with the leadership.

“These are the silenced voices, almost all wahine, I stood up for. I knew I would get dragged through the mud for it, but I don’t regret a single thing.”

He acknowledged some people would be feeling “confused, disappointed, even let down”.

“I suffered through those same emotions for years because I was a die hard TPM supporter, but then I saw things unfold on the inside. I tried multiple ways internally to fix the problems, and kept coming up short.”

Eru said he didn’t intend to “throw stones at anyone” but instead to “speak truth and stand on kaupapa”.

“Even through all of this, I am feeling so loved.”He finished by saying, “let’s fix our whare so we can roll this blardy government.”

Te Pāti Māori’s late-night email to all members

The allegations against the activist and former staffer were contained in a series of documents Te Pāti Māori emailed its members about 10pm Monday in what the party claims is a response to calls for transparency after it faced accusations of a dictatorial leadership style by Eru Kapa-Kingi. (In separate documents sent by Te Pāti Māori to members, officials raised concerns that Mariameno Kapa-Kingi was in danger of overspending her office’s budget by up to $133,000).

One of the documents included in the email from Te Pāti Māori to members was titled “Te Pāti Māori fact sheet – Eru Kapa-Kingi allegations” and details the creation of Toitū te Tiriti, how Eru Kapa-Kingi was established as spokesman and took on the role of party vice-president before resigning on March 25, citing in a resignation letter attached to the email he wanted to “focus on my own little whānau” and “protect the mana and tapu of the Toitū movement”.

The “fact sheet” referenced Eru Kapa-Kingi’s public claims “alleging Te Pāti Māori was led by a dictatorship, bullying and toxic”.

The document mentions Eru Kapa-Kingi’s contract with Parliamentary Service as a party staffer, which Te Pāti Māori alleged was “terminated for serious misconduct” before he returned working under a company, Tautoru Ltd, which the party claimed was a “way of circumventing Parliamentary Services termination”.

The document refers to a written account from a Parliamentary Service staffer about an alleged incident on “Budget day”, understood to be May 30, 2024, when Budget 24 was released.

Eru Kapa-Kingi, the Parliamentary staffer’s written account alleges, was abusive and made “threats of physical violence”.

The identity of the person who wrote the account is redacted in the Te Pāti Māori email to members.

Te Pāti Māori MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi has been implicated in some of the allegations spread by the party. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Parliamentary staffer alleged Eru Kapa-Kingi used include vulgar language and made references to race. Some of the alleged comments include: “You aren’t s***”, “Get f***ed” and “I will f***ing knock you out”.

“The language he used had a very aggressive tone and came across with a lot of hatred and intimidation,” the Parliamentary Service staff member alleged in their account.

“With the combination of the abuse, language and racism displayed by Eru, I firmly believed that he was going to go through with his threats of physical violence towards either myself or [redacted].”

The staffer also claimed Eru Kapa-Kingi said to security staff, “Do you know who I am?”, “Do you know who my family is?”, and “You are going to be so embarrassed and f***ed when you find out”.

“Words such as this I believe were used to try and intimidate [redacted] and myself, hoping that we would back down from the situation, let him get away with what he had done and not take things further,” the Parliamentary staffer said in the document released by Te Pāti Māori.

Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi speak to media after the party's "reset" last week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The staffer called for Eru Kapa-Kingi to be “dismissed from his current employment” and is “denied the ability to reapply for a ‘family’ access card”.

The staffer also referred to an alleged instance when Eru Kapa-Kingi “tailgated” through Parliament security gates and refused to show his Parliament ID.