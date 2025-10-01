Toitū Te Tiriti cuts ties with Te Pāti Māori over leadership concerns

A perception of closeness

Kapa-Kingi acknowledged that assumptions of political alignment had created problems, while recent controversies in Te Pāti Māori highlighted why Toitū Te Tiriti needed to draw a clear line.

“Movements like ours, that are outside of Parliament, have to survive through political changes. That’s why there is a need for distance,” he said.

“Parliament does not hold the mana. The mana is in our communities, on the ground.”

He also criticised what he called an “ego-driven narrative” that only Te Pāti Māori could hold the Māori seats.

“It’s not true that Te Pāti Māori is the only kaupapa Māori party entitled to hold the Māori seats. That’s a false, ego-driven narrative. Power doesn’t sit with one party; it sits with the people.”

Eru Kapa-Kingi criticised Te Pāti Māori’s leadership style, alleging a 'dictatorship model' and constitutional breaches. Photo / Alex Cairns

A meeting was held on Tuesday night among Toitū Te Tiriti’s leadership, where they voted in favour of publicly distancing the movement.

Kiri Waititi-Tamihere, who is on that leadership and also Te Pāti Māori’s general manager, was unable to attend.

Leadership and governance concerns

Alongside values-based differences, Kapa-Kingi, as a former Te Pāti Māori vice-president Tāne, pointed to structural issues within the party.

This also comes as Te Pāti Māori faces ongoing internal turbulence, including the demotion of Kapa-Kingi’s mother, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, as party whip, and scrutiny around MP Takuta Ferris.

He criticised the party for failing to hold its annual general meeting and national council hui, despite constitutional requirements.

“Their leadership style, and the way they’ve been running Te Pāti Māori, is problematic,” he said.

“What I realised was that I was sitting in and speaking into what was effectively a dictatorship model, and it just wasn’t working.”

Kapa-Kingi said he had attempted to introduce tikanga-based processes when serving on the party’s executive, but decision-making remained concentrated among a small group of senior leaders – including the party president, the co-leaders and the general manager.

Te Ao Māori News pressed for specific examples and evidence to back up these accusations, but Kapa-Kingi was not forthcoming.

“Some things aren’t my stories to tell; they’re too close to other people. But one example I can give is that AGMs haven’t been held, and national council meetings with all the electorates haven’t been held either, even though the constitution says they must be.”

He says it is likely people will start to come forward in time with their stories and experiences on the record.

Protecting the kaupapa

Kapa-Kingi dismissed suggestions that his stance was driven by loyalty to his mother, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.

“It’s true to say I’m protective of my mum, and I always will be. But more importantly, I’m protective of our people and the trust of our people. My mum raised me to be fearless, to be honest, and to act with integrity.

“This isn’t about advocating for her, or even for me. It’s about advocating for all of our whanaunga.”

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He acknowledged the move could create division but said speaking out was necessary.

“If these conversations never happened, everyone would still be stuck under a broken leadership system. That would be worse.”

“Speaking up now gives us the chance to recover, regroup, and reset. That’s actually healthier in the long run.”

Toitū Te Tiriti says it will continue mobilising communities and working with any political party whose policies align with kaupapa Māori, but insists its role is to hold leaders to account, not to provide cover for them.

Te Pāti Māori says claims are ‘misleading’ and ‘inaccurate’

Te Pāti Māori said claims it had failed to meet constitutional requirements were misleading.

The party said it held a national council hui in May this year and had planned an AGM for August, but postponed it following the sudden death of Tāmaki Makaurau MP Takutai Moana Kemp and the subsequent byelection.

It said postponing the AGM was both “practical and compassionate”, and noted the constitution allows an 18-month timeframe for it to be held.

The AGM, with a national council hui, is now scheduled for the coming months.

The party also categorically rejected allegations of bullying and dictatorship, saying all decisions were made in line with its constitution, with ultimate authority resting with electorate councils.

“No formal complaints have been lodged through the dispute processes available to members, nor have we received such allegations through any other process.”

Te Pāti Māori acknowledged Eru Kapa-Kingi’s service as vice-president Tāne and his contributions to policy, saying it remained open to constructive engagement, but would “correct the record where claims are inaccurate or misleading”.

“Eru Kapa-Kingi has long been a valued member of Te Pāti Māori, having served as Vice-President Tāne until March this year, where he resigned to focus on his whānau and building the Toitū movement.”

It said Te Pāti Māori is committed to transparency, accountability, and upholding our kaupapa.

“We are equally committed to ensuring Te Iwi Māori moves as one, directing our energy towards kotahitanga and building an Aotearoa Hou.

“We acknowledge that leadership in the pursuit of liberation is never easy, but we remain steadfast in serving our people and advancing kotahitanga and mana motuhake.”

Originally published by Māori Television