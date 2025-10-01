Advertisement
Updated

Toitū Te Tiriti cuts ties with Te Pāti Māori over leadership concerns

Māni Dunlop
Whakaata Māori·
5 mins to read

Toitū Te Tiriti has ended its alliance with Te Pāti Māori, citing leadership and value clashes. Photo / Getty Images

Toitū Te Tiriti, widely viewed as one of Te Pāti Māori’s closest allies, says it will no longer align itself with the party, with spokesman Eru Kapa-Kingi citing leadership concerns, a clash of values, and the need for independence.

Te Pāti Māori has strongly denied the allegations, rejecting claims of

