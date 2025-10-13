The party also went into details regarding the demotion of Mariameno as the party’s whip.

The Herald has sought a response to the specific allegations from both Eru Kapa-King and Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi said she would get back to the Herald in the morning, saying “if you want a proper and reasonable conversation, which you will get from me, it just won’t be tonight”.

The MP said she did not want to get into a bigger conversation about the email sent out by her party as it was late at night and “I just need to get my head on ... and just be clear of the things that I think are worth responding to or not responding to.”

MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer told the Herald she had learned of the Parliamentary report on Friday and the party’s national council, which featured members of each electorate, had met on Sunday and agreed the documents would be shared with the wider membership.

“It had advanced too much that the membership demanded transparency.”

“This isn’t about crucifying anybody, these are the facts that our team have been able to get out.

“I have a lot of aroha for Eru and I don’t like how this has transpired but I also have a lot of aroha and commitment to the party.”

Responding to Ngarewa-Packer saying she had only been made aware of the allegations on Friday, Kapa-Kingi said: “Well you know we’re all up for integrity ... so if that’s her response, then that’s hers to live with.”

Asked if it was possible Ngarewa-Packer would have been aware of the alleged incident before Friday, Kapa-Kingi said: “I mean they’re the leaders.”

Eru Kapa-Kingi, spokesperson for Toitū te Tiriti. Photo / Alex Cairns

Eru Kapa-Kingi was the party’s former vice-president and a 2023 list candidate.

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi was recently removed from the role as party whip, with Ngarewa-Packer taking up the position.

The reason for the demotion was unclear, with Mariameno Kapa-Kingi saying she had been enjoying her work.

In the aftermath Eru announced the Toitū Te Tiriti protest movement - responsible for last year’s immense hīkoi to Parliament - would distance itself from Te Pāti Māori.

He claimed the party’s leadership had “effectively a dictatorship model” and condemned an alleged “ego-driven narrative” within the party that it had ownership over the Māori electorates.

Ngarewa-Packer and fellow Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi refused to address allegations of a dictatorial leadership style at a media stand-up held after the party’s much-anticipated “reset”, instead walking out.

