Finance Minister Nicola Willis claims questions should be asked about Te Pāti Māori’s use of taxpayer money following serious allegations against one of the party’s MPs and her son.
It comes as Willis and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon call on Labour leader Chris Hipkins to rule out working withTe Pāti Māori ahead of next year’s general election.
“Those who throw stones better be very very sure they haven’t made any errors or mistakes when it comes to their use of taxpayers’ dollars,” Willis said on Tuesday.
“I would encourage those affected by these allegations to ask those questions of the party leadership broadly.”
Last night, Te Pāti Māori emailed its members a raft of documents that contained allegations against Te Tai Tokerau MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, including overspending her budget and an alleged incident involving her son, Eru Kapa-Kingi.
“It seems they declared war on their caucus member, which seems unwise.”
Hipkins was tight-lipped about whether his party would work with Te Pāti Māori in light of the allegations, saying he would establish which parties he would and would not work with at some point before the next election.
The allegations against Eru centre on an alleged incident on Budget Day 2024, the same day a large protest took place on Parliament’s forecourt.
According to the documents sent to party members, officials had recommended “urgent action” to ensure the MP’s staff were paid.
The email, sent to members shortly before 10pm, said documentation had been prepared “in direct response” to recent claims made by Eru Kapa-Kingi alleging the party had a leadership style akin to a “dictatorship”.
Ahead of the 2026 general election, Labour is expected to face increasing pressure over whether or not they are open to working with Te Pāti Māori.
Hipkins did reiterate previous comments that the party appeared to be “a long way away from being able to play a constructive role in Government”.
“The events of the last 48 hours have demonstrated that once again.”
Labour MP Peeni Henare, who recently contested unsuccessfully the Tāmaki Makaurau seat against Te Pāti Māori’s Oriini Kaipara, said he had known Mariameno his whole life.
Labour MP Arena Williams said she hoped the issue was resolved quickly and it was “not good for anyone when we have Māori politicians fighting with each other and having these disagreements in public”.
“I hope that [Party President] John Tamihere resolves some of the issues inside the tent rather than being on the radio and discussing them out loud”
‘God help New Zealand’
Meanwhile, NZ First MP Jenny Marcroft said the email to Te Pāti Māori members was disrespectful to the Te Tai Tokerau MP.
“This is a party that talked about being part of the next Government. We can see the shambles it is now. God help New Zealand if that happens.”