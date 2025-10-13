Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Politicians react to allegations against Te Pāti Māori MP and her high-profile son

Julia Gabel
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

MPs react to Te Pāti Māori email to members with serious allegations against MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and her son. Video / NZ Herald

Finance Minister Nicola Willis claims questions should be asked about Te Pāti Māori’s use of taxpayer money following serious allegations against one of the party’s MPs and her son.

It comes as Willis and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon call on Labour leader Chris Hipkins to rule out working with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save