Approval ratings for Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins drop in new political poll

As for the party vote, National remains steady on 34%, two points higher than Labour which is down 1% to 32%.

The Green Party is up one to 11%. NZ First and Act both remain steady on 9% and 8%, respectively. Meanwhile, Te Pāti Māori is on 3%, down one point.

Based on these numbers, National would score 42 seats –down 7 – while Labour would have 40 seats in Parliament , up 6.

The Green Party would get 14, New Zealand First would have 12 seats while ACT would have 9 seats.

Te Pāti Māori would retain the 6 MPs they currently have.

1News Verian poll surveyed 1014 eligible voters from October 4 to October 8.

It comes after a Taxpayer’s Union-Curia poll last week that put National below 30% and the Opposition parties able to form a government.

The previous 1News-Verian poll in August had National leading at 34% with Labour close behind on 33%. The Green Party was third with 10%, NZ First at 9%, Act on 8% and Te Pāti Māori on 4%.

In last week’s Taxpayer’s Union-Curia poll conducted between October 1-5, National came in at 29.6, having dropped 3.5 points on the polling outfit’s previous poll.

Labour held the biggest share of support with 31.2%, even after dropping 2.6 points.

NZ First gained 2.5 points to reach 10.6%. Act dropped slightly, by 0.1, to 6.6%.

The Green Party jumped 1.3 points to reach 12%, and Te Pāti Māori moved up by 0.1 to 4.4%.

Translating these results into seats in the House, the centre-left bloc would have 61 seats, enough to govern, while the centre-right would have 59.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.